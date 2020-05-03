Consumer Brands Association Backs Congressional Supply Chain Caucus

The Consumer Brands Association (CBA) has expressed its support of the newly created bipartisan Congressional Supply Chain Caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives. The formation of the caucus comes in tandem with the coronavirus outbreak in numerous countries, which is disrupting global supply chains and endangering access to staple consumer products.

“American consumers have billions of interactions with consumer packaged goods each day. Ensuring access and affordability of these products is a complex task, made more challenging by the emergence of coronavirus,” noted Geoff Freeman, president and CEO of Arlington, Va.-based CBA. “Our industry is grateful for the bipartisan leadership of the co-chairs in recognizing the critical role supply chains play and the importance of streamlining them for the benefit of consumers.”

As co-chairs of the caucus, Reps. Colin Allred, D-Texas; Angie Craig, D-Minn.; Rodney Davis, R-Ill.; and David Rouzer, R-N.C., are actively recruiting members to help them “strengthen and add resiliency to protect the delivery system, which can be severely harmed by geopolitical events such as the recent coronavirus outbreak that has had significant impacts on global supply chains,” as they noted in a letter to their fellow legislators in the House.

“The creation of the House Supply Chain Caucus underscores the need to accelerate policy solutions and technological innovations that deliver for American consumers,” said Tom Madrecki, CBA’s VP, supply chain. “The caucus’ comprehensive approach to identifying policy priorities intended to achieve frictionless supply chains will help Congress create smart, bipartisan solutions that allow Americans better access to affordable, safe products when and where they need them.”

The caucus’ aim is to work to raise awareness of supply chain issues, many of which are interconnected. For its part, CBA will coordinate with the caucus to further engage lawmakers on ways to achieve more innovative and efficient supply chains.