Press enter to search
Close search

Consumer Brands Association Names Coyote Logistics Premier Supply Chain Partner

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Consumer Brands Association Names Coyote Logistics Premier Supply Chain Partner

By Bridget Goldschmidt - 02/20/2020
Consumer Brands Association Names Coyote Logistics Premier Supply Chain Partner
Coyote Logistics, the Consumer Brands Association's new premier supply chain partner, has more than 3,000 employees operating in 20 offices worldwide

The Consumer Brands Association (CBA) has revealed that Coyote Logistics will be the organization’s premier supply chain partner, working with the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry to create a better supply chain.

Coyote, a UPS company, is a global third-party logistics provider that combines a diverse, centralized transportation marketplace matching more than 10,000 shipments daily with data intelligence and market insights to help businesses grow. The company will lend its expertise in logistics to help CBA develop innovative supply chain solutions that reduce the time, cost and complexity of doing business.

 “Our industry accounts for one-fifth of the freight in the U.S., and creating a frictionless supply chain is tantamount to providing consumers access to the products they use every day,” noted Geoff Freeman, president and CEO of Arlington, Va.-based CBA. “This partnership offers a unique opportunity to leverage our industry’s impact and Coyote’s expertise to lay the groundwork for new supply chain solutions and assess the tools and policies needed to get us there.”

“Customer expectations are changing by the minute, putting more pressure on today’s CPG shippers,” added Nick Shroeger, chief network solutions officer at Chicago-based Coyote, which has more than 3,000 employees operating in 20 offices worldwide. “By collaborating with the Consumer Brands Association, Coyote can better understand the challenges facing supply chain leaders, and we can work together to move the industry forward. We are very excited to help build the supply chain of the future with the Consumer Brands Association.”

One of the first projects that CBA and Coyote will work on is original research on supply chains and emerging technologies in the CPG industry. By looking the key opportunities for CBA members and what the future of supply chains may hold, Coyote aims to provide CPG executives with the necessary insights to run their businesses more efficiently.

Also Worth Reading

GMA Officially Becomes Consumer Brands Association

Group aims to lead CPG industry into the future

Consumer Brands Association Creates Expert CBD Board

Consumer Brands Association Creates Expert CBD Board

Members bring expertise from government, health and law enforcement fields

Consumer Brands Association Hires Retail Industry Vet Ellen Davis

Consumer Brands Association Hires Retail Industry Vet Ellen Davis

Exec will lead membership engagement, events and education

3 Ways Grocers Can Evolve With the Transportation Ecosystem

3 Ways Grocers Can Evolve With the Transportation Ecosystem

Knowledge of data, accurate forecasting and collaboration are essential

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Consumer Brands Association Hires Retail Industry Vet Ellen Davis
Grocery
Consumer Brands Association Hires Retail Industry Vet Ellen Davis
Consumer Brands Association Creates Expert CBD Board
Trading Partners
Consumer Brands Association Creates Expert CBD Board