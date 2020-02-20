Consumer Brands Association Names Coyote Logistics Premier Supply Chain Partner

The Consumer Brands Association (CBA) has revealed that Coyote Logistics will be the organization’s premier supply chain partner, working with the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry to create a better supply chain.

Coyote, a UPS company, is a global third-party logistics provider that combines a diverse, centralized transportation marketplace matching more than 10,000 shipments daily with data intelligence and market insights to help businesses grow. The company will lend its expertise in logistics to help CBA develop innovative supply chain solutions that reduce the time, cost and complexity of doing business.

“Our industry accounts for one-fifth of the freight in the U.S., and creating a frictionless supply chain is tantamount to providing consumers access to the products they use every day,” noted Geoff Freeman, president and CEO of Arlington, Va.-based CBA. “This partnership offers a unique opportunity to leverage our industry’s impact and Coyote’s expertise to lay the groundwork for new supply chain solutions and assess the tools and policies needed to get us there.”

“Customer expectations are changing by the minute, putting more pressure on today’s CPG shippers,” added Nick Shroeger, chief network solutions officer at Chicago-based Coyote, which has more than 3,000 employees operating in 20 offices worldwide. “By collaborating with the Consumer Brands Association, Coyote can better understand the challenges facing supply chain leaders, and we can work together to move the industry forward. We are very excited to help build the supply chain of the future with the Consumer Brands Association.”

One of the first projects that CBA and Coyote will work on is original research on supply chains and emerging technologies in the CPG industry. By looking the key opportunities for CBA members and what the future of supply chains may hold, Coyote aims to provide CPG executives with the necessary insights to run their businesses more efficiently.