Consumer Brands Association Creates Expert CBD Board

The Consumer Brands Association (CBA) has launched an advisory board to guide the trade organization’s work to increase safety and ensure appropriate oversight in the growing cannabidiol (CBD) market for consumer packaged goods.

The CBD Advisory Board consists of Mick Cornett, former mayor of Oklahoma City; Edward Davis, former commissioner of the Boston Police Department; Tom Galvin, executive director of the Digital Citizens Alliance; Karen Tandy, former administrator of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration; and Michael Taylor, former deputy commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“The individuals that we have assembled have decades of experience in tackling issues like the one we face today — the smart regulation of CBD,” noted Geoff Freeman, president and CEO of Arlington, Va.-based CBA, previously known as the Grocery Manufacturers Association. “Each of the advisory board members bring a unique perspective that will be crucial in helping inform and guide the CPG industry’s advocacy approach on this rapidly evolving issue.”

According to recent research from CBA, Americans are confused about what CBD is, what it does and how it’s regulated, with 92% either incorrectly assuming that, or having no idea whether, CBD is regulated at the federal level, while 66% assume CBD products are safe. The new advisory board will provide thought leadership and strategic oversight for the CPG industry as it seeks regulation of CBD.

CBA wants more funding for scientific research into CBD and additional resources for the FDA’s enforcement and regulation of CBD in consumer products.

As board member Cornett observed: “States really need the federal government to step up and take the lead on CBD. When it comes to public safety and consumer confidence, we need higher standards and more robust regulations.”

Added fellow member Galvin: “Consumers need confidence in the authenticity and safety of the products they use. CBD is an emerging focus for us, and we believe it should be for regulators and policymakers, too. Consumers deserve to know that the CBD products they are purchasing can be trusted. The stakes are too high.”