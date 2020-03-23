WEBINAR: Coping With COVID-19 — The Grocery Industry in Action

Date: Thursday, March 26, 2020, at 2 p.m. EDT

Grocers are rapidly adapting to the new reality of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dramatic changes, including hoarding, limited stocks, social distancing in retail, and communities in lockdown, require an immediate change in how grocers operate, both in-store and online.

Health and safety have always been priorities for grocery, but COVID-19 has made staffing and supply chain management increasingly difficult. How are grocery stores dealing with the crisis?

Find out from industry leaders how they're guiding their businesses through daily changes presented by the virus in regard to their customers, employees and suppliers.

Please join David Smith, president and CEO of Associated Wholesale Grocers; Brian Moyer, CEO of Freshop; and Ted Balistreri, owner of Sendik's Food Market, for an important conversation to help all retailers cope with COVID-19.

Come away from this webinar with information to help you understand what others who are sharing similar experiences are doing, and how to think about the expected uncertainty in the weeks and months ahead.

