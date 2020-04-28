Kroger Implements DailyPay Solution

The Kroger Co. has become the latest grocer to introduce an initiative featuring solutions from DailyPay, a SaaS fintech solutions company, to support their front-line workers.

Kroger is launching a benefit that will enable employees to receive their paychecks as they earn them, in addition to raises and bonuses. ExpressPay, powered by DailyPay, gives employees the financial flexibility to pay their bills, as well as to buy necessary supplies as their earnings are readily available, not just on payday.

“We are proud of our amazing staff who has been working hard to keep our neighborhoods fed,” said Taylor Leevers, special projects manager at Franktown, Colo.-based Leevers Supermarkets, which, along with Cleveland-based Dave’s Markets, also provides DailyPay for its workers. “In addition to hiring dedicated cleaning staff, installing sneeze guards at registers and providing appreciation bonuses, we are also proud to offer DailyPay to employees who want access to their pay on a daily basis.”

Since the COVID-19 crisis began, DailyPay has seen an increase in businesses signing onto and ramping up solution launches. Currently, more than one in eight grocery store workers across the country have access to DailyPay, according to the company.

“We feel fortunate to be in a role where we can support these requisite businesses and essential workers,” said Jason Lee, CEO of New York-based DailyPay. “Offering DailyPay to leading businesses ensures that families have food on their tables and medical supplies at a time when these items are most needed. These courageous folks who are going into work every day deserve to be compensated instantly so they can safeguard themselves and their families. We salute our partners for making this benefit available.”

Cincinnati-based Kroger employs nearly half a million associates who serve 9 million-plus customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,769 retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 2 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.