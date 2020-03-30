Press enter to search
Close search

Amazon Begins Temperature Checks at Warehouses

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Amazon Begins Temperature Checks at Warehouses

By Gina Acosta - 03/30/2020
Amazon Begins Temperature Checks at Warehouses
Workers at a Staten Island Amazon facility planned to strike on Monday.

Amazon is screening employees for elevated temperatures starting at sites in Seattle and New York City as “an additional preventive measure.”

According to the Seattle Times, Amazon said it intends to expand daily temperature screenings to other sites as quickly as possible.

Reuters reported Saturday that at least 17 Amazon locations have employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.

CNBC reported Sunday that a group of nearly 100 employees at an Amazon fulfillment center on Staten Island, N.Y., where an employee tested positive, planned a work stoppage for Monday in protest. 

Amazon, which employs more than 800,000 people, has closed one warehouse in Kentucky due to cases of COVID-19. The company says it has "taken extreme measures to keep people safe," including allowing unlimited unpaid leave time for employees who feel uncomfortable working.

Amazon, under its Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods Market banner, is No. 10 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

Also Worth Reading

Amazon Rallies Its Troops to Fight COVID-19

Amazon Rallies Its Troops to Fight COVID-19

​​​​​​​Retailer hiring 100,000 to aid new ecommerce strategy

Grocers Continue Hiring Amid the Coronavirus

Grocers Continue Hiring Amid the Coronavirus Outbreak

Save A Lot is the latest, hoping to add 1,000+ new employees

Inside Amazon's New Grocery Store

It's Amazon Go meets Safeway in Woodland Hills, Calif.

Amazon Eying 4 Fairway Locations

Amazon Eying 4 Fairway Locations

Sites could serve as distribution centers

Related Topics

You May Also Like

Whole Foods Market Workers Plan Strike
Coronavirus
Whole Foods Market Workers Plan Walkout
Grocers Continue Hiring Amid the Coronavirus
Food Retailers
Grocers Continue Hiring Amid the Coronavirus Outbreak