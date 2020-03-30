Amazon Begins Temperature Checks at Warehouses

Amazon is screening employees for elevated temperatures starting at sites in Seattle and New York City as “an additional preventive measure.”

According to the Seattle Times, Amazon said it intends to expand daily temperature screenings to other sites as quickly as possible.

Reuters reported Saturday that at least 17 Amazon locations have employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.

CNBC reported Sunday that a group of nearly 100 employees at an Amazon fulfillment center on Staten Island, N.Y., where an employee tested positive, planned a work stoppage for Monday in protest.

Amazon, which employs more than 800,000 people, has closed one warehouse in Kentucky due to cases of COVID-19. The company says it has "taken extreme measures to keep people safe," including allowing unlimited unpaid leave time for employees who feel uncomfortable working.

