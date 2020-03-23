Grocers Continue Hiring Amid the Coronavirus Outbreak

Save A Lot is the latest grocer hoping to hire during the coronavirus outbreak. Due to unprecedented business and demand, the discounter is looking for upwards of 1,000 new employees for various jobs in many of its 1,100 corporate licensed stores and 14 wholesale distribution centers. Save A Lot is encouraging those who've been temporarily laid off due to COVID-19 to apply.

The company has streamlined the hiring process to get new workers through as quickly as possible, often the same day or the next.

"Now more than ever, our teams are working around the clock in our distribution centers, stores and offices to keep shelves stocked so that we can serve customers. I am very grateful for the amazing team members we have across the organization and their outstanding commitment to our customers," said Kenneth McGrath, president and CEO of Save A Lot. "It takes many hands to feed America, and we need more hands. We know that there are many talented, displaced workers in our communities right now, and we want to bring as many as 1,000 new employees aboard quickly to help with this important work to serve our communities."

Hiring throughout the grocery industry has become the norm recently. Instacart hopes to add 300,000 shoppers; Amazon wants 100,000 employees; Walmart and Target are both hoping to boost their workforces; and Dollar Tree is eyeing 25,000 new associates, just to name a few.

Save A Lot has also added dedicated shopping hours for the elderly and those most at risk during the first hour of the day, and reduced store hours to allow time for cleaning and restocking.

Earth City Mo.-based Save A Lot has corporate and licensed stores in 33 states and 14 wholesale distribution centers. It's held by private equity firm Onex Corp. and is No. 29 on Progressive Grocer's 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.