Customer First Retail and COVID-19: Life After the Curve
The “new normal” isn’t really normal at all. Life amid COVID-19 has forced U.S. consumers to adopt new behaviors, dramatically impacting how they shop, work and go about their daily lives. Trips to the grocery store are now once weekly trips to buy essentials and stock the pantry for home cooking. And, vulnerable consumers now rely on online ordering and delivery services they were once reluctant to try.
On average, it takes 66 days for new behaviors to become automatic. The majority of U.S. consumers will cross that milestone under pandemic restrictions very soon. Retailers should prepare now to successfully serve their customers after the “COVID curve.”
Join experts from dunnhumby and Progressive Grocer’s Mike Troy as they discuss how to adapt your Customer Strategy now for life after the curve, and possible implications for Customer Engagement, Category Management, and Price & Promotions.
Sessions:
Customer First Retail Strategy and COVID-19: Life After the Curve
Date: Tuesday, May 5 at Noon EDT
Join dunnhumby’s Jose Gomes, President for North America, and Eric Karlson, Head of Strategy for North America, as they discuss:
- dunnhumby’s model of the three phases of the COVID-19 pandemic
- Insights and learnings from retailers around the globe
- How retailers should prepare to adapt their customer strategy for the “new normal” of customer behaviors and expectations
Customer First Engagement and COVID-19: Life After the Curve
Date: Thursday, May 28 at 11 a.m. EDT
Join dunnhumby’s Emily Turner, Head of Customer Engagement for North America, and John O’Reilly, Head of Customer Development for North America, as they discuss:
- The future of loyalty and reward programs and what retailers should do now to better align with the emotional and functional needs of customers after the curve
- Communications strategies and tactics that are improving the digital customer experience
- The best practices likely to continue to drive and grow customer engagement post COVID-19
Customer First Category Management and COVID-19: Life After the Curve
Date: Thursday, July 9 at 11 a.m. EDT
Join dunnhumby’s Daryl Wehmeyer, Head of Category Management for North America, and John O’Reilly, Head of Customer Development for North America
Customer First Price & Promotions and COVID-19: Life After the Curve
Date: Thursday, July 30 at 11 a.m. EDT
Join dunnhumby’s Ted Eichten, Head of Price and Promotions for North America, and John O’Reilly, Head of Customer Development for North America