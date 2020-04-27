Press enter to search
Close search

Customer First Retail and COVID-19: Life After the Curve

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu
By Progressive Grocer - 04/27/2020

REGISTER NOW!

 

The “new normal” isn’t really normal at all. Life amid COVID-19 has forced U.S. consumers to adopt new behaviors, dramatically impacting how they shop, work and go about their daily lives. Trips to the grocery store are now once weekly trips to buy essentials and stock the pantry for home cooking. And, vulnerable consumers now rely on online ordering and delivery services they were once reluctant to try.
 
On average, it takes 66 days for new behaviors to become automatic. The majority of U.S. consumers will cross that milestone under pandemic restrictions very soon. Retailers should prepare now to successfully serve their customers after the “COVID curve.”  
 
Join experts from dunnhumby and Progressive Grocer’s Mike Troy as they discuss how to adapt your Customer Strategy now for life after the curve, and possible implications for Customer Engagement, Category Management, and Price & Promotions.

 

Sessions:

Customer First Retail Strategy and COVID-19: Life After the Curve

Date: Tuesday, May 5 at Noon EDT

Join dunnhumby’s Jose Gomes, President for North America, and Eric Karlson, Head of Strategy for North America, as they discuss: 

  • dunnhumby’s model of the three phases of the COVID-19 pandemic 
  • Insights and learnings from retailers around the globe 
  • How retailers should prepare to adapt their customer strategy for the “new normal” of customer behaviors and expectations

Customer First Engagement and COVID-19: Life After the Curve

Date: Thursday, May 28 at 11 a.m. EDT

Join dunnhumby’s Emily Turner, Head of Customer Engagement for North America, and John O’Reilly, Head of Customer Development for North America, as they discuss: 

  • The future of loyalty and reward programs and what retailers should do now to better align with the emotional and functional needs of customers after the curve   
  • Communications strategies and tactics that are improving the digital customer experience    
  • The best practices likely to continue to drive and grow customer engagement post COVID-19

Customer First Category Management and COVID-19: Life After the Curve

Date: Thursday, July 9 at 11 a.m. EDT

Join dunnhumby’s Daryl Wehmeyer, Head of Category Management for North America, and John O’Reilly, Head of Customer Development for North America

Customer First Price & Promotions and COVID-19: Life After the Curve

Date: Thursday, July 30 at 11 a.m. EDT

Join dunnhumby’s Ted Eichten, Head of Price and Promotions for North America, and John O’Reilly, Head of Customer Development for North America

REGISTER NOW!

 

Sponsored by

dunnhumby

  

Related Topics

You May Also Like

E-Commerce
Optimizing & Launching Online Grocery During COVID-19
WEBINAR: The Mobile Supply Chain
Webinars
The Mobile Supply Chain: The Successful Grocer’s Secret Weapon