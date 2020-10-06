Media Company Donates 100+ Hand Sanitizer Billboards

Out-of-home advertising agency Terraboost Media is donating to supermarket and drug store chains across the United States more than 100 of its 90,000-plus billboards that dispense a dose of sanitizer with advertisers’ messages to consumers entering grocery stores, pharmacies, malls, airports and other locations. The three-month campaign, valued at more than $120,000, is expected to generate 36 million engagements and greater awareness for Feeding America, the United States’ largest hunger-relief organization.

The billboards will be placed at a wide variety of retailers with messages urging customers to donate food that they can purchase in the stores for food-insecure families during the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, Feeding America will be able to raise cash donations via QR code.

“We have provided hand-sanitizing billboards to supermarkets and drug stores across the country for more than 13 years. Now, more than ever, we wanted to help those in need who have been affected by COVID-19,” noted Brian Morrison, CEO of Chicago-based Terraboost. “Feeding America was our first choice to donate to in effort to increase exposure for their efforts of providing meals to those in need during these uncertain times.”

“We are grateful for partners like Terraboost Media, who has generously donated billboards to help promote donations towards Feeding America's COVID-19 response efforts at supermarkets, grocery stores and drug stores,” said Christine Greeley, VP, brand and content marketing at Feeding America, also based in Chicago. “This opportunity opens up a new vehicle for us to get our message out at a critical time, when more and more of our neighbors are turning to food banks for help.”

“QR codes are an effective form of media, since it’s face-to-face, and shoppers will literally be inches away from the QR and be able to donate money when they are provided with a complimentary hand- sanitizing wipe,” added Morrison, who notes that the billboards have been effective because of their placement mainly in essential businesses, and the fact that almost every customer entering a supermarket or drug store uses hand sanitizer.

He continued: “The hand-sanitizing billboards are unlike others; they are totally functional. It’s a win-win for everyone involved: the retailer, the advertiser, and the consumer who benefits from using the wipes. … The hand-sanitizing billboards reach a vast audience, and 94% of shoppers have positive opinion of company sponsoring them.”

Terraboost is also placing targeting and trackability of out-of-home advertising on the same level as digital marketing, noted Morrison.