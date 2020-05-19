Blanc Display Group Expands PPE Line

Retail signage company Blanc Display Group has expanded its offering of personal protective equipment (PPE) to include a variety of sneeze guard shields to reinforce safety guidelines and help businesses with reopening.

The new, no-tools-required protective guards from Blanc include assorted-sized acrylic Portable Sneeze Guard Safety Shields in both horizontal and vertical orientation with convenient window access as well as durable yet lighter weight PETG Fixed Counter Checkout Shields with windows.

Contoured acrylic Portable Countertop Sneeze Guard Shields are available with or without window access, while lunchroom-ready Tabletop and Desktop Sneeze Guard Shields round out the protective guard offerings. Whether the shield chosen is of durable acrylic or sturdy PETG, both materials allow for clear communication among employees, customers, clients, co-workers, students, friends and more. Plus, each shield, regardless of size or style, cleans easily with cleanser and wipes down with a soft cloth.

In March, Blanc reorganized its Dover, N.J., and Amsterdam, N.Y., manufacturing operations to include production of PPE face shields (pictured below) and wall guards to meet demand created by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. The company continues to manufacture FDA approved face shields and wall guards under COVID-19 EUA regulations.

The introduction of Blanc Display Group’s new line of sneeze guard shields comes at a time when many businesses are reopening with new guidelines and economic growth strategies.



