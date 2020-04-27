Walmart Makes Helping Your Neighbors Easier

Those most vulnerable to the coronavirus now have an easier way to request assistance with their shopping. Walmart and hyperlocal social networking service Nextdoor have launched their Neighbors Helping Neighbors program, a support network to coordinate the pickup and delivery of groceries, medications and other essential items with someone nearby who's already planning a shopping trip.

Nextdoor members can either request assistance or offer their help through Nextdoor.com or on the Nextdoor app in the "Groups" tab. Members find their Walmart store and post a message in the group feed. The connections then begin, and details are worked out on the message board or in the direct messages.

“We’re inspired every day by the kindness of people around the world who are stepping up and helping out. In recent weeks, we’ve been blown away by the number of members who have raised their hands to run an errand, go to the grocery store or pick up a prescription for a neighbor,” said Sarah Friar, CEO of San Francisco-based Nextdoor. “We’re grateful for Walmart's partnership to make this important connection between neighbors around vital services, and we’re proud to come together to ensure everyone has a neighborhood to rely on.”

Nextdoor said it has seen a seven-fold increase in people joining groups to help one another over the past few weeks.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart Inc. operates about 11,500 stores under 56 banners in 27 countries, and ecommerce websites, employing more than 2.2 million associates worldwide. The retailer is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.