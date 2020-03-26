Lidl Rolls Out Coronavirus Benefits Package

Lidl U.S. is hiring 1,000 temporary employees and rolling out new medical benefits that cover the cost of all coronavirus-related care, including testing and hospitalizations.

To help meet the surging needs of customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Lidl will hire up to 1,000 temporary employees across its store network and distribution centers for a minimum of two months.

Under a first-in-the industry policy designed with CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, the newly hired employees without health insurance will immediately be eligible for medical benefits covering testing and treatment related to COVID-19 at no cost. Current Lidl U.S. employees enrolled in company insurance plans will automatically receive the enhanced medical benefits package, which waives copayments, coinsurance and deductibles and includes virtual visits through the CareFirst Video Visit platform. There will be no waiting time to receive the insurance.

“Every day, our No. 1 priority is the health and safety of our customers and our team, and that is our primary focus during this public health emergency,” said Lidl U.S. Chairman Roman Heini. “The new positions announced today will help us better meet the unprecedented needs of our customers. We are working hard to serve them and protect the health of our employees who are playing a critical role.”

In October, Lidl U.S. announced that it will provide medical benefits for all full- and part-time employees, regardless of the number of hours they work per week. Since rolling out the initiative, more than 1,200 employees working part-time have become eligible to buy into medical coverage through the company. Part-time employees also currently receive dental, vision, life insurance and 401(k) benefits.

“When Lidl U.S. asked us to help develop an enhanced plan to support their team amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we were honored to partner with them,” said Brian D. Pieninck, president and CEO of CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, which has dual headquarters in Baltimore and Washington, D.C. “The services that Lidl and its employees provide are essential to our communities, especially during periods of great challenge and uncertainty. By offering comprehensive COVID-19 coverage, Lidl U.S. is demonstrating their commitment to put people first – a mission both CareFirst and Lidl share.”

Retailers such as Kroger, Target, Walmart, Amazon have been ramping up pay and medical benefits due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Based in Germany, with its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Va., Lidl operates more than 11,000 stores in 32 countries, employing about 287,000 employees worldwide. It currently operates more than 75 stores in nine East Coast states.