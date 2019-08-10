Press enter to search
Close search

Lidl Adds Medical Benefits for Part-Time Employees

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Lidl Adds Medical Benefits for Part-Time Employees

10/08/2019
Lidl Adds Medical Benefits for Part-Time Employees
The first-year investment impacts the approximately 1,200 part-time employees who will be eligible for medical, dental and vision benefits.

Lidl US is going to invest up to $9 million in order to provide medical benefits for all of its part-time employees.

The company announced that starting Jan. 1, 2020, around 1,200 team members working part-time will be eligible to buy into medical coverage through the company.

In addition to medical benefits, part-time employees working less than 30 hours per week currently receive dental and vision insurance. The next open enrollment period for their medical, dental and vision benefits will be in November.

“We want our team to have the peace of mind knowing they have healthcare coverage,” said Lidl U.S. Chairman Roman Heini. “Giving team members working part-time at Lidl access to medical benefits is incredibly important and it will help them succeed. As we continue to expand, we are committed to supporting all our employees so they can be at their best.”

The grocer sees its investment in medical benefits growing as its expansion plans continue. 

German retailer Lidl operates about 10,500 stores in 29 countries. With U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Va., it currently has more than 70 stores in nine East Coast states. 

Also Worth Reading

Lidl Reveals Plans for 25 East Coast Stores

Locations slated to debut by spring 2020

Lidl Opening 1st Wave of Stores on NY’s Long Island

Locations will be in Plainview, Babylon, Huntington and Center Moriches

Lidl CEO Quits Unexpectedly

Jesper Højer had only held the role for 2 years

Progressive Grocer's Top 50 Grocers

Top 50 Grocers: Aldi Stays in Top 10, but Lidl Closes In; Meijer and Hy-Vee Rise

Lower down on the list is where the action is occurring

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Food Retailers
Hy-Vee Offers Benefits to Part-Time Employees
Mergers & Acquisitions
Kroger Mid-Atlantic to Exit Raleigh-Durham