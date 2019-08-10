Lidl Adds Medical Benefits for Part-Time Employees

Lidl US is going to invest up to $9 million in order to provide medical benefits for all of its part-time employees.

The company announced that starting Jan. 1, 2020, around 1,200 team members working part-time will be eligible to buy into medical coverage through the company.

In addition to medical benefits, part-time employees working less than 30 hours per week currently receive dental and vision insurance. The next open enrollment period for their medical, dental and vision benefits will be in November.

“We want our team to have the peace of mind knowing they have healthcare coverage,” said Lidl U.S. Chairman Roman Heini. “Giving team members working part-time at Lidl access to medical benefits is incredibly important and it will help them succeed. As we continue to expand, we are committed to supporting all our employees so they can be at their best.”

The grocer sees its investment in medical benefits growing as its expansion plans continue.

German retailer Lidl operates about 10,500 stores in 29 countries. With U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Va., it currently has more than 70 stores in nine East Coast states.