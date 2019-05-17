Lidl Reveals Plans for 25 East Coast Stores

As part of its continuing growth along the East Coast, Lidl US has revealed plans to open 25 new stores in Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia by the spring of 2020. By the end of next year, the deep discounter expects to operated more than 100 U.S. stores and create more than 1,000 new jobs in nine states.

“We are committed to long-term growth in the United States and always strive to locate in the most convenient locations for our shoppers,” noted Lidl US CEO Johannes Fiber. “These new stores are part of the next steps in our U.S. expansion. Over the next year, we are excited to introduce more customers to Lidl’s award-winning quality, reliably low prices and convenient shopping experience.”

Additionally, so that it can operate in the most convenient locations, Lidl will close two stores in Rockingham and Kinston, N.C., this summer, with all affected employees given the opportunity to work at other Lidl locations. The retailer will also hold a hiring event to fill about 100 new positions at its regional headquarters and distribution center in Alamance County, N.C.

The 25 new stores that will open along the East Coast over the next year, including the first four Lidl stores that will open on New York’s Long Island by early 2020, will be in Catonsville, College Park, District Heights, Hagerstown, Lanham, Nottingham and Waldorf, Md.; Bergenfield and Lacey, N.J.; Babylon, Center Moriches, Huntington and Plainview, N.Y.; Cary, Charlotte, Matthews, Greensboro, Raleigh and Wilmington, N.C.; Philadelphia, Royersford, Trooper and York, Pa.; Columbia, S.C.; and Virginia Beach, Va.

The grand-opening dates of the individual stores will be released over the coming months.

German retailer Lidl operates about 10,500 stores in 29 countries. With U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Va., it currently has more than 65 stores in East Coast states.