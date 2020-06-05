The New Normal: Reinventing Grocery Retail Loyalty Programs

Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. EDT

The customer experience as we know it has changed drastically in the past months. Since the recent outbreak of COVID-19, we've been adjusting to a new normal in which people around the globe are urged to distance themselves from others whenever possible. Because of this, many customers prefer to engage with brands from the safety of their own homes, behind the screens of their phones, laptops and tablets. In the last five years, we've seen a transition to the phygital (physical + digital) experience, but grocers, FMCG, CPG, and retailers will need to rethink this approach going forward in order to continue engaging with customers.

In this webinar, we will explore how grocers and retailers can implement a more dynamic loyalty program and strategy to account for our new normal and ensure that customer engagement stays on par with previous, pre-COVID-19 metrics.

Speakers: