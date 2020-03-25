ASA, RILA Offer Staffing Resource

The American Staffing Association and the Retail Industry Leaders Association have teamed up to help fill the many openings for retail workers at essential businesses such as grocery stores and pharmacies so that they can continue to provide much-needed services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ASA now provides an online, searchable directory to link RILA member retailers to ASA member staffing agencies that can fill such in-demand jobs as warehouse workers; store clerks for unloading, stocking, cleaning and sanitizing; cashiers and greeters; forklift selectors and pickers; and delivery drivers. The directory can also be found on the RILA COVID-19 resources for retailers website.

“The U.S. staffing and recruiting industry is ready to source and deploy talent wherever and whenever it is needed most during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Richard Wahlquist, president and CEO of ASA, adding that the organization “is proud to work together with RILA as part of the staffing industry’s commitment to ensuring that America has access to a skilled flexible workforce to support the uninterrupted flow of essential goods and services during this unprecedented time of challenge to our nation and our world.”

“Finding talent to address unprecedented demand for essential goods during this time of crisis is a top priority for select retailers,” noted Brian Dodge, president of Arlington, Va.-based RILA. “Staffing agencies are perfectly positioned to deploy temporary workers that have been displaced due to COVID-19 — especially the millions of retail workers that have been furloughed because governments have rightfully ordered their employers to close to try to stop the spread of the virus. RILA’s partnership with ASA will help retailers connect with staffing agencies so individuals who need jobs can find work in an industry that is unexpectedly seeing a surge in demand for essential goods.”