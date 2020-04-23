Sponsored Content
The Mobile Supply Chain: The Successful Grocer’s Secret Weapon
Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. EDT
Shopper behavior has changed at a blistering pace and grocers who’ve kept up share a common trait. They have embraced the supply chain mobility movement, pivoted to satisfy shoppers heightened expectations and in the process achieved greater efficiency.
Join Progressive Grocer and a panel of industry thought leaders as we explore the following:
- What’s next for mobile and how industry leaders are unlocking new use cases.
- Gaining next-gen visibility – from the warehouse to the customer and beyond.
- Defeating disruption – the retailer’s roadmap to get ahead of what’s next.
- From strategy to implementation – the grocer’s guide to emerging technologies that are scalable and built to last.
