Higher Frozen Food Sales Could Last Beyond COVID-19

While frozen foods have realized historic sales increases at retail since the coronavirus pandemic began, a new consumer survey has found that demand is likely to outlive the current public health crisis.

According to Frozen Food Sales Amid COVID-19 , commissioned by the American Frozen Food Institute (AFFI) and conducted by San Antonio-based 210 Analytics LLC , the category has recently garnered new customers, returning purchasers, a high level of satisfaction and an intention to continue purchases throughout the year.

The survey’s findings include:

Sales remain strong: After a 94% increase in mid-March, overall frozen food sales are holding at 30%-35% increases in April 2020 versus a year ago.

Most Americans are buying frozen food: 86% of all consumers have bought frozen food items, such as frozen pizza, vegetables and entrees, since early March. “This includes an equal share of frequent frozen food buyers, as well as consumers who don’t consider themselves regular purchasers,” noted 210 Analytics Principal and Founder Anne-Marie Roerink.

The category gained new customers: 7% of consumers who rarely or never purchased frozen foods before the pandemic are now buying them. “This is a tremendous expansion of the category that could have long-term implications,” said Roerink. “This includes Gen Z buyers, as well as Baby Boomers who left the category during the TV dinner era – returning now to find newer, tastier products.”

Loyal customers are buying more and trying new items: As well as new shoppers visiting the aisle, current frozen food consumers are altering their frozen buying behaviors: 70% are buying more than usual, and 68% are trying new brands and products .

Satisfaction is high: Consumers are really happy with their new frozen purchases. On a five-point scale where five is excellent, convenience got the highest ranking, at 4.3, and quality came in second, at 4.1.