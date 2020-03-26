NGA, United Fresh Help Independent Grocers Procure Produce

The National Grocers Association (NGA), the trade organization representing the independent grocery sector, and the United Fresh Produce Association have joined forces to connect produce distributors to retailers.

“The entire food industry has come together incredibly during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, ensuring that Americans across the country have access to affordable and nutritious food,” noted Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of Arlington, Va.-based NGA. “Our collaboration with United Fresh will improve upon what has already been accomplished, keeping independent grocers stocked with fresh produce.”

The organizations are connecting produce distributors, including foodservice distribution communities, able to deliver fresh produce and other items with independent supermarkets on a store-door basis. NGA and United Fresh will assess companies’ retail needs to provide networking opportunities leading to business solutions.

Laura Strange, SVP, communications and external affairs at NGA, told Progressive Grocer, "The connections are being facilitated by an internal team made up of NGA and United Fresh staff with [United Fresh VP of Member Services] Miriam Wolk spearheading the group."

United Fresh has acted as a matchmaker between fresh produce suppliers and retail buyers through its LinkedIn Produce Industry Coronavirus Resource Share Group.