FMI to Host Coronavirus Webinar

FMI to Host Coronavirus Webinar

By Gina Acosta - 03/06/2020
FMI to Host Coronavirus Webinar
FMI's webinar will offer recommendations regarding the coronavirus for retailers, wholesalers and the food industry as a whole

FMI - The Food Industry Association will host a webinar tomorrow for FMI members to help retailers and suppliers grappling with how to address the coronavirus outbreak.

The webinar will feature guest speaker Dr. Ian Williams, of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who will give an overview and current status of the virus, discuss what the CDC is doing in response to the outbreak, and offer recommendations for for retailers, wholesalers and the food industry as a whole.

There will be an opportunity for attendees to ask questions during the webinar. FMI also welcomes questions in advance of the webinar that can be shared with CDC to help guide the discussion. 

Additionally, the Arlington, Va.-based trade association has compiled background information, a preparedness checklist, resources and more to support the food industry. Click here for for FMI's resources.  

