The Coronavirus Pandemic: Complete Coverage

By Progressive Grocer Staff - 04/08/2020

Below you will find Progressive Grocer's complete coverage of COVID-19 updated regularly with the latest news (most recent is at the top). 

Complete Coverage

Retired ShopRite VP Dies of Coronavirus

Retired ShopRite VP Dies of the Coronavirus

Steve Ravitz was 73

Coronavirus Shoppers Flood Costco's Website

Coronavirus Shoppers Flood Costco's Website

Retailer posts 49.8% ecommerce sales boost in March

Are Grocery Circulars Dead?

Are Grocery Circulars Dead?

Meijer, Target and others suspending their print ads due to COVID-19

U.S. Senator: Grocers' COVID-19 Measures Not Enough

Markey asks FDA, CDC to issue new guidelines for workers, customers

H-E-B Doubles Delivery, Increases Senior Support

H-E-B Doubles Delivery, Increases Senior Support

Service launches in 75 new Texas markets within 1 week through Favor

Instacart Aims to Keep Up With Customers

Instacart Aims to Keep Up With Customers

Delivery service launches new 'Fast & Flexible' and 'Order Ahead' delivery options

The Coronavirus Run on Supplements

The Coronavirus Run on Supplements

Consumers are also stockpiling vitamins

Buehler's Lets Customers Determine 'Best Time to Shop'

Buehler’s Lets Customers Determine ‘Best Time to Shop’

Website feature prevents overcrowding in independent grocer’s stores

Panera Debuts Grocery Delivery Service

Panera Debuts Grocery Delivery Service

Shoppers can order pantry staples along with soups, salads, sandwiches

How Grocers Can Better Serve Seniors Online

How Grocers Can Better Serve Seniors Online

Websites, apps must be designed to encourage use among this group

Albertsons, UFCW Want Grocery Workers Classified as First Responders

Grocer, union team up on New York Times ad campaign

Ahold Delhaize Gets 34% Coronavirus Bump

Ahold Delhaize Gets 34% Coronavirus Bump

Will report first quarter sales on May 7

Giant Food Goes One-Way, Too

Giant Food Goes One-Way, Too

Also limiting shoppers to 20% of capacity

Stop & Shop Teams Up With Uber

Half-price rides to the grocery store during special senior shopping hours

Tech Will Help Supermarkets Navigate Next Phase of COVID-19 Marketplace

Tech Will Help Supermarkets Navigate Next Phase of COVID-19 Marketplace

3 ways to balance sometimes competing forces and enable grocers, consumers to adapt

Kroger Implements Aggressive COVID-19 Measures

Kroger Implements Aggressive COVID-19 Measures

Will limit store capacity, test 'directional shopping'

US Foods Provides Distribution Support to Retailers Nationwide

US Foods Provides Distribution Support to Retailers Nationwide

Company deploys 700+ associates to help keep food supply moving

Touchless Grocery

Touchless Grocery: The New Rules of Retail

Learn how to specifically implement recommendations by the CDC, WHO, OSHA and other health authorities within your grocery stores.

FMI, Eightfold.ai Create Talent Exchange

FMI, Eightfold.ai Create Talent Exchange

Platform matches furloughed, laid-off employees with jobs

The New Normal Will Be Anything But

The New Normal Will Be Anything But

We know peoples’ attitudes and expectations have been greatly impacted, we just don’t quite know all of the ways how

As Panic Buying, Foot Traffic Decline, Basket Sizes Continue to Grow

As Panic Buying, Foot Traffic Decline, Basket Sizes Continue to Grow

Catalina also IDs top 3 categories: flour, baking mixes, cleaning products

Publix Goes Contactless

Publix Goes Contactless

No-touch payment option in all stores

Homeland Stores Help Local Businesses Sell Food

Independent Grocer Helps Local Businesses Sell Food

Homeland partners with Oklahoma City eateries, food trucks, meal producers

H-E-B Bringing Restaurant Meals In-Store

H-E-B Bringing Restaurant Meals In-Store

Takeout meals part of effort to help the local restaurant industry

Instacart Distributes Employee Safety Kits

Instacart Distributes Employee Safety Kits

Complete with items to fight COVID-19

Vermont Tells Big-Box Stores to Stop Selling 'Nonessential' Items in Person

Vermont Tells Big-Box Stores to Stop Selling ‘Nonessential’ Items in Person

Directive could have huge implications for retailers across U.S.

Wakefern Gives Trailers to Move Medical Equipment

Wakefern Donates Trailers to Move Medical Equipment

Cargo to supply N.J. pop-up hospitals

H-E-B, Other Grocers Rush to Distance Shoppers

Measures include capacity limits, 1-way aisles, fewer checkouts

Amazon Enforces Sweeping New Measures

Amazon Enforces Sweeping New Measures

Temperature checks, health and safety audits at Whole Foods Market stores, too

What U.S. Grocers Can Learn From Their European Counterparts

Trends abroad can inform American supermarkets’ responses during pandemic

Rouses Closing Stores for Easter Sunday

Rouses, Others Closing Stores for Easter Sunday

Hard-working associates get additional paid holiday

DoorDash Launches Grocery Delivery From C-Stores

Partners with more than 1,800 food retailers

Shoppers Flocking to C-Stores for Groceries

NACS survey details pandemic pivot

Kroger Stockpiles Huge Sales

Kroger Stockpiles Huge Sales

March sees 30% increases due to coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus Sparks Labor Unrest in Grocery Sector

Coronavirus Sparks Labor Unrest in Grocery Sector

Workers at Amazon, Whole Foods, Instacart demand greater protections, pay

Kroger Institutes 'Hero Bonus' for Frontline Associates

Kroger Institutes ‘Hero Bonus’ for Frontline Associates

Move comes on top of earlier one-time payment

When Grocery Stores Go Dark

An unexpected consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic

Walmart Starts Taking Employee Temperatures

Walmart Starts Taking All Employees' Temperatures

Mega-retailer also rolls out a '60-20-100' framework during the coronavirus

Walgreens Bolsters Delivery Services

Walgreens Bolsters Delivery Services

Drug store chain partners with Postmates at more than 7,000 stores

Dollar Tree Reports Stunning COVID-19 Sales

Dollar Tree Reports Stunning COVID-19 Sales

But discounter withdraws outlook amid pandemic 'uncertainty'

A Coronavirus Food Crisis?

A Coronavirus Food Crisis?

Farmers scrambling to redistribute produce, shore up labor pool

Whole Foods Market Workers Plan Strike

Whole Foods Market Workers Plan Walkout

Demand hazard pay, increased sick leave and free testing

Consumers Changed by Coronavirus

Consumers Changed by Coronavirus

4 weeks of surveying Americans shows their concerns

Teamsters Reach Agreement With US Foods, Safeway

Teamsters Reach Agreement With US Foods, Safeway

Temporary pact keeps supply chain moving, warehouse workers employed

Instacart Defends Safety Measures, Changes Tipping Procedure

Instacart Defends Safety Measures, Changes Tipping Procedure

Order volume up 150%

Grocers Support Healthcare Providers, First Responders

Grocers Support Health Care Providers, First Responders

Offering store discounts, special shopping times

Here's How Much More Meat Americans Are Buying

Here's How Much More Meat Americans Are Buying

Sales are surging as Americans hunker down at home

Walmart Touts No-Contact Services

Payment, pickup/delivery options available

Amazon Begins Temperature Checks at Warehouses

Amazon Begins Temperature Checks at Warehouses

At least 17 workers reportedly have COVID-19

Rethinking Shopper Engagement During the COVID-19 Crisis

Rethinking Shopper Engagement During the COVID-19 Crisis

Join a virtual roundtable on Tuesday, March 31

How Grocers Can Handle the Online Grocery Surge

How Grocers Can Handle the Online Grocery Surge

COVID-19 has dramatically altered the playing field

Walgreens Introduces Drive-Thru Grocery Shopping

Drug chain moves quickly to respond to COVID-19 demand

Will Record Online Grocery Sales Continue After COVID-19?

Will Record Online Grocery Sales Continue After COVID-19?

New research asks first-time ecommerce adopters their plans

DoorDash Leads Free Grocery Delivery Program for Seniors

DoorDash Leads Free Grocery Delivery Program for Seniors

2,000+ stores nationwide participating in effort

Grocers, Meet Your New Competitors

Grocers, Meet Your New Competitors

Restaurants, other entities enter grocery business

Lidl Rolls Out Coronavirus Benefits Package

Retailer will cover hospitalizations, testing and treatment

How Walmart Is Helping Suppliers During the Pandemic

How Walmart Is Helping Suppliers During the Pandemic

Moves to speed up the on-boarding process

NGA, United Fresh Help Independent Grocers Procure Produce

NGA, United Fresh Help Independent Grocers Procure Produce

Orgs connecting retailers with distributor communities

How Target Plans to Beat Back COVID-19

​​​​​​​Retailer scaling back investments to focus on response to pandemic

Walmart Employees Choosing Payday

Walmart Employees Choosing Payday

COVID-19 leads to early wage option, added safety measures

ASA, RILA Offer Staffing Resource

Directory addresses need for retail workers during COVID-19 pandemic

Panic Buying Triggers New Reality for Grocery Supply Chains

Panic Buying Triggers New Reality for Grocery Supply Chains

Need for supplier collaboration heightened amid chaos

Raley's Banners, Union Reach Tentative Agreement

Raley’s Banners, Union Reach Tentative Agreement

Contract includes COVID-19 response compensation

H-E-B Rolls Out Grocery Delivery Service for Seniors

H-E-B Rolls Out Grocery Delivery Service for Seniors

Effort helps protect vulnerable population during pandemic

Albertsons Adds Social Distancing Measures

Albertsons Adds Social Distancing Measures

Also partners with major businesses to offer jobs to furloughed employees

COVID-19 Shows the Promise of Retail Health

COVID-19 Shows the Promise of Retail Health

This is retail’s time to shine, to advance the ball when it comes to consumer health

Hy-Vee, Other Grocers Temporarily Alter Return Policies

Hy-Vee, Other Grocers Temporarily Alter Return Policies

Nonperishable items not accepted; no rainchecks on out-of-stocks

Instacart Is Going on a Massive Hiring Spree

Instacart Is Going on a Massive Hiring Spree

Pandemic-related demand prompts 300,000 new job openings

Dierbergs Installs Plexiglass Windows to Aid Social Distancing

Dierbergs Installs Plexiglass Windows to Aid Social Distancing

One of several grocers to adopt measure in response to coronavirus pandemic

How COVID-19 Is Affecting Your Retail Operations?

How COVID-19 Is Affecting Your Retail Operations

You asked, we answered, and 70% of you cannot keep store shelves stocked

Kroger Rewards Workers During Crisis

Grocer will pay bonuses, expand sick leave

U.S. Flower Industry Facing 'Complete Ruin'

U.S. Flower Industry Facing ‘Complete Ruin’

The coronavirus outbreak positions fresh blooms as low priority for shoppers

Amazon Rallies Its Troops to Fight COVID-19

Amazon Rallies Its Troops to Fight COVID-19

​​​​​​​Retailer hiring 100,000 to aid new ecommerce strategy

Walmart, Target Rush to Reward, Hire Workers

Retailers go on hiring, spending spree amid sales crush

Dollar Tree, Family Dollar Want 25K More Associates

Dollar Tree, Family Dollar Want 25K More Associates

Many retailers boost hiring to keep up with demand during the coronavirus outbreak

Food Industry Considered Essential to Infrastructure in COVID-19 Response

Food Industry Considered Essential to Infrastructure in COVID-19 Response

FMI cheers move as way to help serve customers during crisis

Sysco CEO Vows to Support America's Grocers

Sysco CEO Vows to Support America’s Grocers

Top foodservice distributor in major pivot

Thank You! An Open Letter to America's Food Retailers

Thank You! An Open Letter to America’s Food Retailers

Throughout its 98-year history, Progressive Grocer and the industry we proudly serve have witnessed some dark days and challenging times.

Are Grocery Employees Emergency Workers?

Are Grocery Employees Emergency Workers?

3 states designate them as such, providing child care coverage

Hy-Vee Provides Further In-Store Virus Protection

Hy-Vee Provides Unprecedented In-Store Virus Protection

Window panels installed, reusable bags temporarily banned

UNFI Gives Workers a Raise

UNFI Gives Workers a Raise

Also establishes new safety protocols during the coronavirus outbreak

NRF Urges Trump to Clarify Retail Closures

Group asks for national guidance on 'essential retail'

Industry Groups Team Up to Secure Food Supply

Industry Groups Team Up to Secure Food Supply

FMI, IFDA want to streamline process to get products to consumers

SpartanNash Strives to Keep Military Commissaries Stocked

SpartanNash Strives to Keep Military Commissaries Stocked

Company also hiring displaced workers to meet skyrocketing demand

Natural Grocers Thanks Employees With Boosted Benefits

Natural Grocers Thanks Employees With Boosted Benefits

Grocer offers per-hour raise, bonuses during coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19: How Is It Affecting Your Retail Operations?

COVID-19: How Is It Affecting Your Retail Operations?

Progressive Grocer wants to hear your experiences in dealing with the impact of the coronavirus across your operation

Asian Grocer Leverages Outbreak Opportunity

Asian Grocer Leverages Outbreak Opportunity

iFresh acquires majority stake in protective mask company

NRF Urges White House to Bail Out Retailers

NRF Urges White House to Bail Out Retailers

Letter asks for loans, payroll assistance during COVID-19 crisis

Baldor Offers Home Delivery to Consumers

Baldor Offers Home Delivery to Consumers

Wholesaler/distributor’s unprecedented move to last for duration of pandemic

During Coronavirus Outbreak, FDA Issues Temporary Policy on FSMA On-Site Audits

During Coronavirus Outbreak, FDA Issues Temporary Policy on FSMA On-Site Audits

Aim is to minimize food supply chain disruptions

H-E-B Commits $3M to Nonprofits During the Coronavirus

H-E-B Commits $3M to Nonprofits Amid the Coronavirus Outbreak

Funds given to Texas organizations helping vulnerable communities and conducting COVID-19 research

Walmart Gives $25M to Fight COVID-19

Walmart Gives $25M to Fight COVID-19

Funds to go to prevention/management, food access, community response

Grocers Catering to Seniors, People With Disabilities

Grocers Catering to Seniors, People With Disabilities

Dollar General, Stop & Shop among those designating certain shopping hours amid COVID-19 concerns

UPDATING: Industry Events Affected by Coronavirus Outbreak

Check here for continually updated calendar of industry events

Kroger Ramps Up Hiring, Philanthropy During Pandemic

Kroger Ramps Up Hiring, Philanthropy During Pandemic

2 workers in Colorado and Washington state test positive for COVID-19

Sprouts, Other Retailers Delay New Store Openings

Sprouts, Other Retailers Delay New Store Openings

Grocers also reducing store hours to restock, clean amid COVID-19

Eating in the Age of Coronavirus

Eating in the Age of the Coronavirus

Guilty pleasures, comfort foods rule; produce still safe

Customers Changing Course Due to Coronavirus

Customers Changing Course Due to Coronavirus

Report shows 89% feel safer eating food from grocery stores than restaurants

Retail Trade Groups Support Coronavirus Emergency Declaration

Retail Trade Groups Support Coronavirus Emergency Declaration

Drive-up COVID-19 testing sites proposed in partnership with retailers

Grocers Continue to Respond to Coronavirus

Several move to reassure customers; others donate food

How Coronavirus Is Changing Grocery

How Coronavirus Is Changing Grocery

​​​​​​​Labor, other operational policies revamped

Coronavirus Sales a Bright Spot for UNFI

Coronavirus Sales a Bright Spot for UNFI

Details hottest selling categories in Q2 report

Walmart Unveils Updated Coronavirus Policy

Walmart Unveils Updated Coronavirus Policy

Move follows Kentucky associate testing positive for illness

CPG Industry Asks Attorney General to End Coronavirus Price Gouging

CBA calls practice “threat to public health”

FMI to Host Coronavirus Webinar

Recommendations for retail, wholesale and food industries

Coronavirus Helps Sales Soar at Costco

Throngs of shoppers buying staples boost Q2 earnings

Kroger Limits Purchases of 'Coronavirus-Fighting' Products

Kroger Limits 'Coronavirus-Fighting' Products

Hand sanitizer, cold and flu remedies make the list

Shoptalk postponed

Shoptalk, Groceryshop Rescheduled

Shoptalk will take the place of the September event, which will then move to spring

Seafood Expo Postponed Due to Coronavirus

Seafood Expo Postponed Due to Coronavirus

Event was scheduled to take place March 15-17 in Boston

How Coronavirus May Affect Grocery Shopping Habits

How Coronavirus May Affect Grocery Shopping Habits

Ecommerce is a natural choice for concerned consumers, but could this lead to a permanent shift in how Americans buy their food?

Grocers Must Assert Leadership in a Crisis

Grocers Must Assert Leadership During Crisis

Whatever the storm, retailers always step up to help the community

