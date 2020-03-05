Press enter to search
Diversity and Inclusion

Complete Coverage

Asian Grocer Leverages Outbreak Opportunity

iFresh acquires majority stake in protective mask company

Making Room for Women at the Top in Retail and Consumer Goods

Krasdale Foods offers an example of how it can be done

Fight Internalized Bias Against Women in the Workplace

Eliminating gendered stereotypes starts with you.

Northgate González Exec Chosen as Latino Food Industry Association President

Lupillo Ramirez has finger on the pulse of Hispanic grocery trends

Usual Grocery Suspects Make 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For List

Wegmans at No. 3, Publix at No. 39, Nugget Market at No. 79

Women Grocers of America Bestows Woman of the Year Award

Honor goes to Jennifer Graff, perishable director at Columbiana Foods/Giant Eagle

3 Grocers Recognized for Supporting Women-Led Businesses

Kroger, Walmart, Target make the list among other retailers, CPG companies

Walmart, Kroger Earn Top Scores on Corporate Equality

Ahold Delhaize USA also earns perfect 100 on workplace protections

Workforce 2020: A Sneak Peek at the Future of Labor in the Grocery Industry

Recruitment, retention, training and diversity at the forefront

Holidays Cross Cultures at the Grocery Store

How to market to diverse shoppers during the festive season and beyond

KeHE Aims to Boost Diversity in Natural Industry

New initiative will source woman, minority, LGBT-certified and veteran-owned suppliers

Ahold Delhaize USA’s Retail Business Services Named Supplier Diversity Team of the Year

Honor comes from Center for Women & Enterprise

The 2019 Top Women in Grocery, Presented by Progressive Grocer

This year’s class joins an illustrious family of honorees

Top Women in Grocery, Presented by Progressive Grocer: The 2019 Trailblazer

Meet Monica Garnes

The 2019 Top Women in Grocery, Presented by Progressive Grocer: Rising Stars

247 honored in this category

Unilever U.S. Names Terry Thomas EVP of Customer Development

Exec succeeds Gina Boswell

Costco Wilson

Costco’s Craig Wilson Becomes President of The Center for Food Integrity Board

New slate of officers, members chosen

Disability Inclusion

Walmart, Amazon, Meijer Among Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion

Annual index measures key performance indicators

Natural Grocers

Natural Grocers Recognized for Percentage of Women on Board of Directors

Also, more than half of retailer's upper-level management roles held by females

YWCA TWIN Award Winners

Wakefern/ShopRite Associates Win 2019 YWCA TWIN Awards

Recent dinner honored women business leaders

Supermarket & Grocery Industry News

Women-Driven ‘Indulgent Nutrition’ Expands Nationally

Truwomen protein bar to be sold at Target

Supermarket & Grocery Industry News

iFresh acquires majority stake in protective mask company

Corporate Responsibility

Fight Internalized Bias Against Women in the Workplace

Eliminating gendered stereotypes starts with you.

Contests & Awards

Wegmans at No. 3, Publix at No. 39, Nugget Market at No. 79

Food Retailers

Recruitment, retention, training and diversity at the forefront

Food Retailers

Making Room for Women at the Top in Retail and Consumer Goods

Krasdale Foods offers an example of how it can be done

Food Retailers

Lupillo Ramirez has finger on the pulse of Hispanic grocery trends

Corporate Responsibility

Ahold Delhaize USA also earns perfect 100 on workplace protections

Food Retailers

Kroger, Walmart, Target make the list among other retailers, CPG companies

Independent Grocers

Honor goes to Jennifer Graff, perishable director at Columbiana Foods/Giant Eagle

Food Retailers

Holidays Cross Cultures at the Grocery Store

How to market to diverse shoppers during the festive season and beyond

Wholesalers & Distributors

KeHE Aims to Boost Diversity in Natural Industry

New initiative will source woman, minority, LGBT-certified and veteran-owned suppliers

Contests & Awards

Ahold Delhaize USA’s Retail Business Services Named Supplier Diversity Team of the Year

Honor comes from Center for Women & Enterprise

Top Women in Grocery

The 2019 Top Women in Grocery, Presented by Progressive Grocer

This year’s class joins an illustrious family of honorees

Top Women in Grocery

The 2019 Top Women in Grocery, Presented by Progressive Grocer: Senior-Level Executives

81 women honored in this category

Top Women in Grocery

The 2019 Top Women in Grocery, Presented by Progressive Grocer: Rising Stars

247 honored in this category

Top Women in Grocery

The 2019 Top Women in Grocery, Presented by Progressive Grocer: Store Managers

65 women recognized in this category

Trading Partners

Unilever U.S. Names Terry Thomas EVP of Customer Development

Exec succeeds Gina Boswell

Top Women in Grocery

Top Women in Grocery, Presented by Progressive Grocer: The 2019 Trailblazer

Meet Monica Garnes

Food Retailers

New slate of officers, members chosen