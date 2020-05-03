Fight Internalized Bias Against Women in the Workplace

International Women’s Day (IWD), observed annually on March 8, is an opportunity for the global community to celebrate how far we’ve come for the rights of women — and to recognize how far we have to go. On IWD, we step back and take stock: Are we doing all we can to change the world for women?

IWD’s 2020 theme is #EachforEqual, which represents a powerful message. Each of us can choose to fight for gender equality, but we must start with ourselves.

It’s Time to Act

Many of us expect change to come from the top, as if bettering workplaces for women can only happen at the highest levels of leadership. We expect our CEO to announce that paid leave policies are being expanded. We expect that pay equity will be achieved as if by magic, or that executives will demand an equal presence of men and women at the highest levels of leadership without any work from us. Top-down solutions may come, but they rarely come without hard work. And women can’t afford to wait for those at the top to get with the program.