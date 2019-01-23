Target CEO Brian Cornell Accepts Award for Gender Diversity

Nearly half of Target's store managers are female, each overseeing up to 500 employees and responsible for maximizing profitability, guest experience and sales. Women make up 36 percent of Target's board and 45 percent of its executives.

The William J. Grize Award is named for the late president and CEO of Stop & Shop, an early champion of gender diversity. Since 2011, the award has honored industry leaders and companies who have demonstrated "an enduring commitment to the advancement of women and to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace."

Prior grocery executives and grocers to receive the award include Jeff Noddle, the retired CEO of Supervalu; Judy Spires, of Kings Super Markets; and Mike Duke, of Walmart Inc.

Target's commitment to diversity extends the retailer's belief that employees are the strongest area in which to make their investments. At Retail's Big Show, hosted by the National Retail Federation Jan. 12-15 at the Jacob K. Javits Center, in New York, Cornell noted that it's the people behind the brand who create the brand experience and serve as your brand ambassadors. Last year was Target's best year in more than a decade, and while store remodels, new brands, fresh technology and more all played a role, the biggest reason for this success was the retailer's $1 billion investment in its own associates.

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. operates 1,800 stores and its ecommerce site, Target.com. The company is No. 13 on Progressive Grocer’s Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.