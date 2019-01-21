NRF Recap: Grocery Retail Transformation Can't Be Pulled Off Alone

No grocer is an island. Every single one's success depends on its united associates, its solid partnerships and its willingness to put money down on both.

That sums up many of the messages shared by grocery retailers at Retail's Big Show, which hosted more than 36,500 attendees, 300-plus speakers and more than 700 exhibitors from across the globe. Produced by the Washington, D.C.-based National Retail Federation, the event took place Jan. 13-15 at the Jacob K. Javits Center, in New York.

Kroger: Power in Partnerships

In his Jan. 13 interview with Sara Eisen, anchor of CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" and "Closing Bell," the Kroger Co.'s CEO, Rodney McMullen, shared that while Kroger's Restock program has been a tremendous success – quipping that it's transforming the Cincinnati-based retailer from a "grocery company" to a "growth company" – it most certainly would be far less of one, if even one at all, were it not for the grocery giant's keen awareness of where it can innovate alone and where it must rely on a partner to do so.

As examples, he pointed to the retailer's partnerships with companies working to assist in ecommerce development, from automating the order and fulfillment process through U.K. online grocer Ocado, to selling organic private label groceries online in China through Chinese technology company and retailer Alibaba Group, or delivering groceries via autonomous vehicles with Driverless vehicle provider Nuro.

And while he shared many other insights, he stressed that retail isn't going away – it's just going to look different. What grocers need to do to look different is to focus on what's next, not what's already there, and build a solution that, while it might not be exactly what the shopper wants, will let the shopper direct them to that.

Target: Physical or Digital, It's About People

Brian Cornell, CEO of Minneapolis-based Target Corp., noted in his Jan. 14 morning keynote, that his company's success has also been due to its focus on investing, always putting the consumer at the center of every decision it makes, and continual self-disruption.