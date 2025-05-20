Tony’s Fresh Market Reopening Suburban Chicago Store

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG), the largest Hispanic and ethnic food retailer in the United States, has revealed that its Chicago-based banner, Tony’s Fresh Market, will hold a grand reopening for its store at 1801 West Jefferson Street in Joliet, Ill., from May 21 through June 10.

The banner’s Joliet location will feature expanded product assortments and enhanced offerings tailored to the tastes and preferences of the local community, among them:

A meat department staffed with expert butchers and offering the highest-quality, premium meats

A produce department with farm-fresh produce

A broader international selection with products from Mexico, Honduras, Venezuela and Europe

Upgraded prepared foods, including fresh sandwiches, daily specials and an expanded sushi lineup

An enhanced floral department featuring seasonal arrangements, balloons and outdoor gardening essentials

“We’re more than just a grocery store, we are part of the fabric of every community we serve,” said Vince Gambino, chief merchandising officer at Tony’s Fresh Market. “This grand reopening and our enhanced product offerings reflect Tony’s continued investment in and commitment to meeting the diverse food preferences of the Joliet community. From our farm-fresh produce and premium meats — a cut above the rest — to our expanded international selection and ready-to-enjoy meals, our customers can always count on us to deliver not only quality and exceptional product variety, but a warm, welcoming shopping experience that feels just like home.”

