Tony’s Fresh Market Reopening Suburban Chicago Store
Additionally, Tony’s Charitable Foundation will donate $3,000 to Bags of Hope, a nonprofit weekly backpack program for kids in food-insecure families.
The grand-reopening festivities include an in-store prize giveaway, with the chance to win one Samsung 55-inch Smart TV or one of four $50 Tony’s Fresh Market Gift Cards; a live radio remote with Star 96.7; in-store demos and sampling; and outdoor food events and demos.
The store will continue to operate daily 7:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m.
Ontario, Calif.-based HGG operates in six states – California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas and Illinois – with 57 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under Tony’s Fresh Market banner and seven stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner. The company is No. 70 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.