Tony’s Fresh Market Reopening Suburban Chicago Store

Joliet location now boasts expanded assortment
Heritage Grocers Group (HGG), the largest Hispanic and ethnic food retailer in the United States, has revealed that its Chicago-based banner, Tony’s Fresh Market, will hold a grand reopening for its store at 1801 West Jefferson Street in Joliet, Ill., from May 21 through June 10.

The banner’s Joliet location will feature expanded product assortments and enhanced offerings tailored to the tastes and preferences of the local community, among them:

  • A meat department staffed with expert butchers and offering the highest-quality, premium meats

  • A produce department with farm-fresh produce

  • A broader international selection with products from Mexico, Honduras, Venezuela and Europe

  • Upgraded prepared foods, including fresh sandwiches, daily specials and an expanded sushi lineup

  • An enhanced floral department featuring seasonal arrangements, balloons and outdoor gardening essentials

“We’re more than just a grocery store, we are part of the fabric of every community we serve,”  said Vince Gambino, chief merchandising officer at Tony’s Fresh Market. “This grand reopening and our enhanced product offerings reflect Tony’s continued investment in and commitment to meeting the diverse food preferences of the Joliet community. From our farm-fresh produce and premium meats — a cut above the rest — to our expanded international selection and ready-to-enjoy meals, our customers can always count on us to deliver not only quality and exceptional product variety, but a warm, welcoming shopping experience that feels just like home.”

Additionally, Tony’s Charitable Foundation will donate $3,000 to Bags of Hope, a nonprofit weekly backpack program for kids in food-insecure families. 

The grand-reopening festivities include an in-store prize giveaway, with the chance to win one Samsung 55-inch Smart TV or one of four $50 Tony’s Fresh Market Gift Cards; a live radio remote with Star 96.7; in-store demos and sampling; and outdoor food events and demos.

The store will continue to operate daily 7:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m.

Ontario, Calif.-based HGG operates in six states – California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas and Illinois – with 57 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under Tony’s Fresh Market banner and seven stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner. The company is No. 70 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

