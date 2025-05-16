El Rancho Supermercado Lowers Prices on Thousands of Popular Items
Thousands of items, including milk, bread, baby food, cereal, coffee and pasta, will sport eye-catching yellow-black-and-red Super Gangas tags, highlighting unbeatable deals and savings throughout the store. These discounts aim to help shoppers stretch their grocery budgets and enjoy spring and summer to the fullest. Super Gangas is currently running in media outlets in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas, and is streaming on Spotify.
Based in Ontario, Calif., HGG operates in six states – California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas and Illinois – with a total of 57 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner and seven stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner. The company is No 90 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.