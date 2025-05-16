 Skip to main content

El Rancho Supermercado Lowers Prices on Thousands of Popular Items

Super Gangas campaign offers significant discounts on products customers buy most
El Rancho Supermercado's Super Gangas price reduction campaign is currently running in media outlets in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas, and is streaming on Spotify.

El Rancho Supermercado, a Texas-based banner of Hispanic and ethnic food retailer Heritage Grocers Group (HGG), has launched Super Gangas (Super Bargains), an aggressive price reduction campaign. Through the campaign, El Rancho customers can enjoy considerably reduced prices on thousands of everyday favorite items.  

“Our customers are at the center of everything we do, and we're excited to invest to support them, and to launch our first major media campaign!” said Allie Garcia, group VP of marketing for HGG.

“Our team is dedicated to delivering assortment that is carefully tailored to our customers at a price that helps them fill their pantries without emptying their wallets,” added Kim Cates, group VP of merchandising.

Thousands of items, including milk, bread, baby food, cereal, coffee and pasta, will sport eye-catching yellow-black-and-red Super Gangas tags, highlighting unbeatable deals and savings throughout the store. These discounts aim to help shoppers stretch their grocery budgets and enjoy spring and summer to the fullest. Super Gangas is currently running in media outlets in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas, and is streaming on Spotify

Based in Ontario, Calif., HGG operates in six states – California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas and Illinois – with a total of 57 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner and seven stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner. The company is No 90 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

