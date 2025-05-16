El Rancho Supermercado Lowers Prices on Thousands of Popular Items

El Rancho Supermercado's Super Gangas price reduction campaign is currently running in media outlets in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas, and is streaming on Spotify.

El Rancho Supermercado, a Texas-based banner of Hispanic and ethnic food retailer Heritage Grocers Group (HGG), has launched Super Gangas (Super Bargains), an aggressive price reduction campaign. Through the campaign, El Rancho customers can enjoy considerably reduced prices on thousands of everyday favorite items.

“Our customers are at the center of everything we do, and we're excited to invest to support them, and to launch our first major media campaign!” said Allie Garcia, group VP of marketing for HGG.

“Our team is dedicated to delivering assortment that is carefully tailored to our customers at a price that helps them fill their pantries without emptying their wallets,” added Kim Cates, group VP of merchandising.

