Schnucks Welcomes 10 Diverse-Owned Companies to Store Shelves

Mickey's Popcorn is among the first class of products named to the Schnucks Springboard accelerator program. (Image credit: schnucks.com)

Schnuck Markets Inc. has revealed that the products in the first class of the Schnucks Springboard local and diverse-owned business accelerator will soon appear on shelves at select Schnucks stores in the St. Louis area.

Starting Wednesday, April 23 the 10 companies will receive a four-week trial of their products on a devoted end cap at the following 15 St. Louis-area Schnucks stores:

Missouri

Arsenal

Bridgeton

Cross Keys

Des Peres

Dorsett

Hampton Village

Ladue

Lindenwood

Richardson

Richmond Center

Twin Oaks

Illinois

Edwardsville

Godfrey

Granite City

Swansea

Upon conclusion of the four-week trial, Schnucks category managers will evaluate customer demand and sales of accelerator products to determine whether the products will become part of Schnucks’ everyday offerings.

Schnucks Springboard was designed to provide education, resources and access to local and diverse-owned businesses. The companies were selected in partnership with the Mid-States Minority Supplier Development Council, based on business stability, incremental sales opportunity, strategic vision and corporate responsibility. In addition to the store trial, company owners also received development classes, network opportunities and $5,000 in equity-free funding.