 Skip to main content

Schnucks Welcomes 10 Diverse-Owned Companies to Store Shelves

1st cohort of Schnucks Springboard to receive 4-week trial at 15 St. Louis-area stores
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Mickey's Popcorn
Mickey's Popcorn is among the first class of products named to the Schnucks Springboard accelerator program. (Image credit: schnucks.com)

Schnuck Markets Inc. has revealed that the products in the first class of the Schnucks Springboard local and diverse-owned business accelerator will soon appear on shelves at select Schnucks stores in the St. Louis area. 

Starting Wednesday, April 23 the 10 companies will receive a four-week trial of their products on a devoted end cap at the following 15 St. Louis-area Schnucks stores:

Missouri

  • Arsenal
  • Bridgeton
  • Cross Keys
  • Des Peres
  • Dorsett
  • Hampton Village
  • Ladue
  • Lindenwood
  • Richardson
  • Richmond Center
  • Twin Oaks

Illinois

  • Edwardsville
  • Godfrey
  • Granite City
  • Swansea

Upon conclusion of the four-week trial, Schnucks category managers will evaluate customer demand and sales of accelerator products to determine whether the products will become part of Schnucks’ everyday offerings.

Schnucks Springboard was designed to provide education, resources and access to local and diverse-owned businesses. The companies were selected in partnership with the Mid-States Minority Supplier Development Council, based on business stability, incremental sales opportunity, strategic vision and corporate responsibility. In addition to the store trial, company owners also received development classes, network opportunities and $5,000 in equity-free funding.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“Schnucks is proud to welcome these companies’ high-quality products to our stores’ shelves,” said Schnucks Senior Director of Merchandising Enablement and Supplier Diversity Adrian Moore. “We look forward to introducing them to our customers and hope to help propel these proprietors to the next level.”

To help introduce the products, several coordinated sampling events will be held at the following Schnucks stores:

Saturday, May 3

  • Richmond Center: 10 - 11:30 a.m.
  • Des Peres: 1 - 2:30 p.m.
  • Richardson: 4 - 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 4

  • Edwardsville: 10 - 11:30 a.m.
  • Cross Keys: 1:30 - 3 p.m.

Last month, Schnucks accepted applications for its 2025 Springboard cohort; those accepted will be named at a later date.

St. Louis-based Schnucks operates 114 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs nearly 12,000 associates. The company is No. 65 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Schnucks among its Outstanding Independents for 2025

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds