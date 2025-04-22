Schnucks Welcomes 10 Diverse-Owned Companies to Store Shelves
“Schnucks is proud to welcome these companies’ high-quality products to our stores’ shelves,” said Schnucks Senior Director of Merchandising Enablement and Supplier Diversity Adrian Moore. “We look forward to introducing them to our customers and hope to help propel these proprietors to the next level.”
To help introduce the products, several coordinated sampling events will be held at the following Schnucks stores:
Saturday, May 3
- Richmond Center: 10 - 11:30 a.m.
- Des Peres: 1 - 2:30 p.m.
- Richardson: 4 - 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 4
- Edwardsville: 10 - 11:30 a.m.
- Cross Keys: 1:30 - 3 p.m.
Last month, Schnucks accepted applications for its 2025 Springboard cohort; those accepted will be named at a later date.
St. Louis-based Schnucks operates 114 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs nearly 12,000 associates. The company is No. 65 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Schnucks among its Outstanding Independents for 2025.