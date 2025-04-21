Fresh Express Debuts Crisp New Look

Fresh Express has a fresh look. The maker of value-added salads has updated its brand identity with a new logo and packaging.

According to the Orlando, Fla.-based salad producer, the revamped logo was designed to to attract attention on the shelf and to convey trust and familiarity. The salad packaging, created with agency partner Sterling Brands, is also contemporary in both functionality and appearance, with larger product windows, simplified typography and a cohesive color system.

