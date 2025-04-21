Fresh Express Debuts Crisp New Look
As part of the redesign process, the company conducted qualitative and quantitative consumer testing. Fresh Express reported that customers preferred the new design 2:1 over the previous version and cited stronger connections to brand attributes such as taste, health and freshness.
The updated visual identity will begin appearing on store shelves around the country starting May 9. The rollout is supported by activations that are part of the brand’s “Express Yourself” campaign that launched earlier this month across streaming, social and digital platforms.
Fresh Express fresh salads are available in more than 100 varieties. Newer offerings include a line of Hot or Cold Salad and Noodle Meal Kits introduced last fall, featuring chilled, freshly chopped vegetables, ready-to-eat pre-cooked noodles, gourmet dressing sauce and crispy toppings that can be eaten hot or cold for two meal options in every bag.