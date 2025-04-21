 Skip to main content

Fresh Express Debuts Crisp New Look

Salad kit maker reveals brand refresh
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Fresh Express refresh
Fresh Expressed used consumer feedback as it updated its logo and packaging.

Fresh Express has a fresh look. The maker of value-added salads has updated its brand identity with a new logo and packaging.

According to the Orlando, Fla.-based salad producer, the revamped logo was designed to to attract attention on the shelf and to convey trust and familiarity. The salad packaging, created with agency partner Sterling Brands, is also contemporary in both functionality and appearance, with larger product windows, simplified typography and a cohesive color system. 

“At Fresh Express, we believe our commitment to providing fresh, high-quality products isn’t just a promise — it’s a mindset,” explained Fabian Pereira, VP of marketing. “This brand refresh honors our rich legacy while celebrating where we’re going. And it’s more than a new look — it’s an invitation for consumers to express themselves through bold flavors, vibrant ingredients, and personalized salad creations. Our goal was to build deeper meaning and relevance for today’s consumer — especially Gen Z and competitive shoppers — without losing the trust of our loyal fans.”

As part of the redesign process, the company conducted qualitative and quantitative consumer testing. Fresh Express reported that customers preferred the new design 2:1 over the previous version and cited stronger connections to brand attributes such as taste, health and freshness. 

The updated visual identity will begin appearing on store shelves around the country starting May 9. The rollout is supported by activations that are part of the brand’s “Express Yourself” campaign that launched earlier this month across streaming, social and digital platforms. 

Fresh Express fresh salads are available in more than 100 varieties. Newer offerings include a line of Hot or Cold Salad and Noodle Meal Kits introduced last fall, featuring chilled, freshly chopped vegetables, ready-to-eat pre-cooked noodles, gourmet dressing sauce and crispy toppings that can be eaten hot or cold for two meal options in every bag.

