 Skip to main content

Whole Foods Market Names Supplier All-Star Winners

Grocer recognizes both longtime and emerging brands across several categories
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Whole Foods All Stars
This is the 13th year of the Whole Foods Supplier All-Star Awards.

Whole Foods Market, which staked its claim early and often on carrying local and often unique products, is recognizing some of its standout suppliers. The retailer announced the 16 brands that received its coveted Supplier All-Star Awards for 2024.

The recipients of the 13th annual awards program represent a variety of brands that exemplify excellence through quality, innovation, value, reliability and sustainability, while supporting Whole Foods’ purpose to nourish people and the planet. Some brands are new to the grocer’s fold, with two years on shelf, and others extend back decades. 

[RELATED: 50 Future Foods From Expo West 2025]

“Each of these Supplier All-Stars brings something truly special to our shelves — whether it’s raising the bar on quality, driving innovation or helping deliver more value to our customers,” said Sonya Gafsi Oblisk, chief merchandising and marketing officer at Whole Foods. “We are proud to honor these suppliers and their contributions to Whole Foods Market in 2024, and look forward to seeing what’s next for them in the year ahead.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Chosen by a team of the company’s leaders, category experts, sourcing professionals an forages, this year’s class of outstanding suppliers include the following brands:

Earlier this year, Progressive Grocer’s Editorial Director and Associate Publisher Gina Acosta sat down with Oblisk at NRF 2025: Retail’s Big Show and they talked about the importance of suppler partnerships “There’s a lot that happens behind the scenes to make sure that we’re providing a forum where … suppliers can sell [the] highest-quality product as well as where our customers can buy products … aligned with their values,” Oblisk said. 

Part of Amazon’s Worldwide Grocery Stores, Whole Foods Market serves customers in more than 530 stores across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Parent company Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Both Whole Foods and Amazon were named among PG’s Retailers of the Century and the Most Sustainable Grocers

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds