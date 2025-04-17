Whole Foods Market Names Supplier All-Star Winners

Whole Foods Market, which staked its claim early and often on carrying local and often unique products, is recognizing some of its standout suppliers. The retailer announced the 16 brands that received its coveted Supplier All-Star Awards for 2024.

The recipients of the 13th annual awards program represent a variety of brands that exemplify excellence through quality, innovation, value, reliability and sustainability, while supporting Whole Foods’ purpose to nourish people and the planet. Some brands are new to the grocer’s fold, with two years on shelf, and others extend back decades.

