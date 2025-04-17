Whole Foods Market Names Supplier All-Star Winners
Chosen by a team of the company’s leaders, category experts, sourcing professionals an forages, this year’s class of outstanding suppliers include the following brands:
- Acme Smoked Fish Co.
- Aurora Organic Dairy
- Café Spice
- Driscoll’s
- E&E Foods, Inc.
- Golden West Food Group
- Homegrown Organic Farms
- Jovial Foods, Inc.
- Laoban
- Siggi’s
- TCHO
- Teton Waters Ranch
- The Campbell’s Company
- Tony’s Chocolonely
- Vive Organic
- Willamette Valley Pie Company
Earlier this year, Progressive Grocer’s Editorial Director and Associate Publisher Gina Acosta sat down with Oblisk at NRF 2025: Retail’s Big Show and they talked about the importance of suppler partnerships “There’s a lot that happens behind the scenes to make sure that we’re providing a forum where … suppliers can sell [the] highest-quality product as well as where our customers can buy products … aligned with their values,” Oblisk said.
Part of Amazon’s Worldwide Grocery Stores, Whole Foods Market serves customers in more than 530 stores across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Parent company Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Both Whole Foods and Amazon were named among PG’s Retailers of the Century and the Most Sustainable Grocers.