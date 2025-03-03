Schnucks Searches For More Diverse-Owned CPGs for Business Accelerator

To apply, greater St. Louis, Mo./Illinois metropolitan area business owners should visit schnucks.com/springboard prior to March 31.

Those accepted will receive on-site business development classes at Schnucks’ St. Louis headquarters as well as networking opportunities. Businesses who meet all requirements, including third-party certification when applicable, will also get $5,000 of equity-free funding and an in-store product trial at select Schnucks stores in 2026.

“We look forward to welcoming our second cohort to Schnucks Springboard and, ultimately, introducing their products to our customers," said Schnucks Senior Director of Merchandising Enablement and Supplier Diversity Adrian Moore. “We extend a special thanks to our partners at Mid-States Minority Supplier Development Council for helping develop connections between corporations like Schnucks and businesses throughout our community.”

Schnucks Springboard named the first 10 participants of its first cohort last year. Products from those companies will soon appear on the shelves of select Schnucks stores for a trial run.

St. Louis-based Schnucks operates 114 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin and employs nearly 12,000 associates. The privately owned company is No. 65 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Outstanding Independents.