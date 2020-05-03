Making Room for Women at the Top in Retail and Consumer Goods

When we talk about gender inequality in the workforce, the conversation usually revolves around only a handful of high-profile industries – technology, engineering and financial services – where the imbalance is pervasive at all levels.

Unfortunately, these industries aren’t alone in their lack of female leaders. The retail and consumer goods sector is one of the most male-dominated, with women occupying less than 30% of senior leadership roles and only 13% of C-level positions, less than any other industry, according to a 2018 study from the Network for Executive Women (NEW).

While gender imbalance is bad for any business, it’s especially problematic in consumer and retail, where women drive 80% of all buying decisions. How can grocery brands effectively reach their target audiences when they aren’t taking female perspectives into account at the highest levels?

What Women Want

I’ve grappled with this question in one way or another for a long time. When I joined Krasdale in 2009, I was the only woman in my department. Since then, I’ve hired other women onto my team. Together, we’ve significantly built out our digital and social media operations, which has helped us better engage with our prime audience: busy women juggling work and family. We know what they want because we want those same things: healthy convenient foods that we can feel good about feeding our families.