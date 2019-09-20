2 Grocers Earn 'Best Workplaces for Women' Recognition

Fortune, along with its research partner Great Place to Work, has analyzed feedback from 4.6 million U.S. employees and company data to determine 75 of the Best Workplaces for Women. Two grocers made the 2019 list.

Wegmans Food Markets came in at No. 3 on the list. Women make up 54% of the company, 46% of management (nonexecutive) and 27% of executive/manager positions. The grocer was No. 2 on the list in 2018.

"Wegmans is truly a family atmosphere," a midlevel Wegmans manager told Great Place to Work. "We encourage growth and development, along with making employees feel important. We have great benefits, programs in place to celebrate employees, and people are empowered to make decisions.”

Publix Super Markets came in at No. 11 on the list, moving up from No. 29 in 2018. Women account for 49% of the grocer's workforce, 37% of management (nonexecutive) and 22% of executive/manager positions.

To be considered, at a minimum, companies need to employ at least 50 women, at least 20% of their nonexecutive managers need to be female, and at least one of their executives needs to be female.

These numbers account for 15% of the ranking, while the other 85% is determined by anonymous survey feedback with a 60-question Trust Index survey to determine the Best Workplaces for Women.

Family-owned Wegmans operates 99 with stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and Massachusetts. The Rochester, N.Y.-based company is No. 16 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

Publix operates more than 1,200 grocery stores in seven southeastern states in the Southeast. The Lakeland, Fla.-based company is No. 5 on PG's Super 50 list.