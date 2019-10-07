Wegmans, Publix Among Best Places to Work for Millennials

Fortune has named its Best Workplaces for Millennials, and two grocers have made the list. Wegmans Food Markets came in at No. 16, down from No. 12 in 2018, and Publix Super Markets ranked No. 34, up from No. 62 last year.

Fortune worked with its long-standing research partner Great Place to Work to conduct anonymous surveys that represent more than 4.5 million U.S. employees born between 1981 and 1997. It recognized the 75 best large and 25 best small and medium workplaces for Millennials.

"Publix is very accommodating to their associates," according to Great Place to Work, which has offices in Oakland, Calif., and New York. "Whether it's a school schedule, family vacations, hardships, etc., Publix and its management team will always do whatever they can to help if it is needed. Publix truly does care for their associates."

The site also provides feedback from Wegmans employees on why it's a great supermarket to work at: "I've always been able to try and learn new things in my time working here. I've had opportunities in many different departments, and get to work in areas that interest me. I feel like my voice is heard and my ideas are always put into consideration."

Family-owned Wegmans operates 99 with stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and Massachusetts. The Rochester, N.Y.-based company is No. 16 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

Publix operates more than 1,200 grocery stores in seven southeastern states in the Southeast. The Lakeland, Fla.-based company is No. 5 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.