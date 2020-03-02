3 Grocers Recognized for Supporting Women-Led Businesses

Kroger, Walmart and Target are among 75 companies being recognized by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) for a sustained commitment to the inclusion of women-owned businesses in their supply chains.

According to the organization, all corporations on the list have implemented diversity and inclusion programs to enable growth and innovation, while breaking down barriers for women entrepreneurs. Collectively, they spent $51.9 billion in 2019 with women-owned businesses.

Also making this year's annual list were retailers CVS Health, Macy's and Office Depot, and CPG companies The Coca-Cola Co., Johnson & Johnson, Kellogg Co., Procter & Gamble, and PepsiCo Inc. A complete list of America's Top Corporations for Women's Businesses Enterprises can be found online.

"Diversity is at the core of our people-first culture and an integral part of our business strategy at Kroger," said Angel Colón, senior director of diversity and inclusion at the grocer. "Women make up more than half of our workforce and 31% of our senior management, and we're deeply committed to increasing women's business enterprise representation across Kroger's supply chain. We're proud that this intentional approach to inclusion has once again earned us WBENC's prestigious 'Top Corporations' recognition."

The 75 companies will be recognized at the 2020 WBENC Summit & Salute, a March 16-18 gathering of more than 1,800 entrepreneurs and corporate business leaders in Nashville.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries, and ecommerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. The company is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States. Cincinnati-based Kroger employs nearly half a million associates who serve 9 million-plus customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,769 retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 2 the list of top grocers in the United States. Minneapolis-based Target operates more than 1,800 stores, 39 distribution centers and Target.com. The company is No. 15 on the list of top grocers in the United States.