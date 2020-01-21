Walmart, Kroger Earn Top Scores on Corporate Equality

Walmart, Kroger and Ahold Delhaize USA are among the U.S. food retailers who have earned perfect scores on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index.

The annual survey from the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) assesses non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care, competency programs and public engagement with the LGBTQ community. Walmart, Kroger and Ahold Delhaize met or exceeded all Corporate Equality Index criteria, resulting in a perfect score of 100 and designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

Walmart specifically has the distinction of being the only food retailer and one of only 11 companies in the world that has earned top scores on all three of HRC’s Corporate Equality measures: the Corporate Equality Index, Equidad MX and Equidad CL. Kroger meanwhile has been recognized by HRC for its second consecutive perfect score on the Corporate Equality Index.

"Kroger is extremely proud that HRC has once again recognized our unwavering commitment to promoting and celebrating diversity, inclusion and belonging across our company, our industry and our communities," said Tim Massa, Kroger's senior vice president and chief people officer. "This recognition reinforces the people-first, inclusive culture that we've built at Kroger. It's also a testament to the LGBTQ associates and allies who have shown us what we do well and where we can improve."

Among the benefits offered by Kroger:

Kroger offers an associate resource group, providing an uplifting community for LGBTQ employees and allies.

Kroger provides same-sex partner benefits and transgender-inclusive health care.

Kroger partners with the National Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce to create and enhance partnerships with LGBTQ suppliers.

Kroger achieved Billion Dollar Roundtable status for reaching more than $1 billion in spend with certified minority- and women-owned suppliers.

Kroger ranked 13th on Omnikal's 2019 Omni50 list, which recognizes America's top 50 corporate and government buyers of products and services from inclusive and diverse suppliers.

Kroger ranked fourth on The Wall Street Journal's list of the top 20 most diverse Fortune 500 companies.

The Human Rights Campaign is the nation's largest LGBTQ civil rights organization. Ahold Delhaize USA’s companies’ efforts in satisfying all the Corporate Equality Index’s criteria earned a 100% ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

“We are proud beyond measure that all of Ahold Delhaize USA’s primary brands have received a perfect score on the Corporate Equality Index,” said Kathy Russello, EVP, People, Systems and Services for Retail Business Services, the services company of Ahold Delhaize USA. “Creating an environment where all associates feel welcome, included, celebrated and valued is core to each of Ahold Delhaize USA’s businesses. This distinction is representative of very purposeful work in each company to create a great place to work for all associates.”

Many Ahold Delhaize USA companies have previously received perfect scores, with perfect scores for Food Lion and Hannaford going back 11 years. This is the first year Retail Business Services, Ahold Delhaize USA’s services company, which formed in 2018, earned the distinction.

“While our pride in this distinction is high – and particularly so because all of the U.S. brands have achieved it – we also know our work to enhance equality in the workplace doesn’t end here. Each of Ahold Delhaize USA’s local brands remains committed to continuously building and fostering a better place to work,” added Russello.

The full 2020 Corporate Equality Index report is available here.

Cincinnati-based Kroger employs nearly half a million associates who serve 9 million-plus customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,769 retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 2 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries, and ecommerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. The company is No. 1 on the list top grocers in the United States. Ahold Delhaize USA is No, 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.