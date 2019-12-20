3 Grocers Among Best Workplaces for Diversity

Fortune magazine, along with analytics and consulting firm Great Place to Work, annually name the Best Workplaces for Diversity, and the three grocers to make the 2019 list are no strangers to the rankings.

Publix Super Markets came in as the highest retailer on the list, at No. 23 — down from No. 3 in 2018. Wegmans Food Markets ranked 26th — it was fourth last year. And Nugget Market earned the No. 63 spot — up from No. 82 last year.

The 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity list aims to recognize companies that create inclusive cultures for women and people of all genders, people of color, LGBTQ people, employees who are Boomers or older, and people who have disabilities. The rankings are based on diversity numbers as well as surveys of more than 4.8 million employees across the United States.

"I absolutely love Publix and appreciate the mentoring, coaching and advancement opportunities that are provided to all associates!" one Publix employee wrote about the company on Great Place to Work. "We are committed to diversity and enabling all of us to work together in a safe environment to provide for our families!"

Manufacturing and production company Stryker earned the No. 1 spot on Fortune's list. Other retailers included Recreational Equipment Inc. (REI), at No. 28; CarMax, at No. 43; Foot Locker, at No. 62; Burlington Stores, at No. 77; PVH Corp., at No. 83; convenience store chain QuikTrip, at No. 90; and Patagonia, at No. 94.

Publix operates more than 1,200 grocery stores in seven southeastern states in the Southeast. The Lakeland, Fla.-based company is No. 5 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States. Family-owned Wegmans operates 99 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and Massachusetts. The Rochester, N.Y.-based company is No. 16 on PG’s 2019 Super 50 list. Woodland, Calif.-based Nugget operates 12 Nugget Markets in Northern California; Fork Lift by Nugget Markets in Cameron Park, Calif.; Food 4 Less in Woodland; and Sonoma Market and Glen Ellen Village Market in California's Sonoma Valley.