Wegmans, Publix, Nugget Again Among Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For

Once more, Wegmans Food Markets, Publix Super Markets and Nugget Market have appeared on the 100 Best Companies to Work For list published by Fortune magazine in partnership with global people analytics and consulting firm Great Place to Work.

The list is based on survey feedback from more than 4.3 million employees, with respondents rating their workplace culture on more than elements, among them trust in managers, compensation, fairness, camaraderie and traits linked to innovation.

Rochester, N.Y.-based Wegmans was No. 3 on the list, one rung down from its No. 2 showing last year, with 94 percent of employees surveyed saying that the company is a great place to work. Meanwhile, Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix rocketed to No. 12 on this year’s list, from No. 47 in 2018, with 89 percent of employees saying the company is a great place to work, and also came in first on the simultaneously published 2019 Best Big Companies list – the only retailer to be included. Woodland, Calif.-based Nugget Market was No. 81 in the 100 Best Companies to Work For ranking, a drop from its place at No. 70 last year, with 87 percent of employees saying the company is a great place to work.

Other food industry companies to appear on the list include Altoona, Pa.-based c-store operator Sheetz, at No. 85, and McLean, Va.-based CPG powerhouse Mars Inc., at No. 98.

“There is nothing more important to us than being a great place to work for all,” said Colleen Wegman, president and CEO of Wegmans, which is marking its 22nd appearance in the ranking, which the company has made every year since the list’s debut. “The values we share across our company, starting with caring and high standards, are the foundation, and our customers appreciate our people for demonstrating those values. We are so grateful to our employees and continue to make the commitment that Every Day You Get Our Best.”

To celebrate the honor, Wegmans associates and customers will enjoy cake served at every store on Saturday, Feb. 16, at 11 a.m., with the option of Clementine tangerines for those who wish to indulge more healthfully. Wegmans is also No. 14 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

“It is an honor to be recognized as a great place to work,” said Todd Jones, CEO of Publix, which is No. 5 on PG’s Super 50. “Our associates contribute to Publix’s success every day, and I couldn’t be prouder of the legacy we’re continuing to build.” Publix has also appeared on the Fortune/Great Place to Work list every year since its inception.

“Under [Eric Stille’s] leadership, Nugget Markets is devoted to our people, guests and associates alike,” the company, which is marking its 14th year in the ranking, noted on its website. “With Nugget Markets’ unique and exciting company culture, every associate is empowered to provide the best, most caring service imaginable, while having fun at the same time.”

“You’ve created one of the world’s most innovative workplace cultures,” noted Michael C. Bush, CEO at Great Place to Work, which has offices in Oakland, Calif., and New York, in a LinkedIn message to those companies that made the 2019 list. “More than 90 per of your workforce feels welcomed, inspired, cared for and heard. They feel respected and treated like people, not just employees. They know that they have been given the same opportunities for promotion, pay and development as anyone else in the organization. More than 92 percent of your employees say they want to work in your organization for a long time. You’ve provided this incredible workplace experience across all demographic groups, for white-collar, blue-collar and no-collar workers, regardless of whether they work part-time, full-time or overtime. And … drumroll please ... your financial results are among the best in your industry. You’ve proven that treating people like family is better for business, better for people and better for the world.”

Bush went on to joke, “With this incredible recognition, people in these great companies, like Hilton, Salesforce, Wegmans Food Markets Inc., Workday and more, can party like it’s 2019, which I think means it’s time for pitchers of cold-pressed juice and gluten-free non-dairy yogurt!”

Great Place to Work additionally compiles Best Workplace lists for Diversity, Working Parents, Millennials, Retail and Women, which have also included the three grocers recognized among this year's 100 Best Companies to Work For.