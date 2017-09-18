Wegmans, Publix, Nugget Among Best Workplaces for Women

Fortune magazine’s 2017 ranking of the 100 Best Workplaces for Women, compiled in partnership with Great Place to Work, includes supermarket operators Wegmans Food Markets, Publix Super Markets and Nugget Markets.

Wegmans came in at No. 7 on the annual ranking, while Publix was 39th on the list and Nugget was 95th.

In its profile of Rochester, N.Y.-based Wegmans, Fortune quoted employees as saying “It’s not a ‘good old boys’ club. I am proud of that,” and “One of the company’s beliefs is that ‘we can achieve our goal only if we fulfill the needs of our own people,’ and the company truly lives by it.” Fifty-three percent of the company’s overall workforce is made up of women, while 45 percent of its managers/executives are female.

“At Wegmans, we all work together and help one another, like family,” said CEO Colleen Wegman. “Being recognized as a great place to work for women is especially meaningful and a proud achievement we can all celebrate.”

“Publix is an amazing place to work and to grow as a person,” noted an employee of the company noted in Fortune’s profile. “They offer so many opportunities to better yourself, like the tuition reimbursement program they offer while you are going to school. Publix managers actually care about your future and what could make it better. I love this company, it is my first job and I plan to be with them until I retire.” Another associate asserted, “For 20 years, I have had the best experience working with amazing co-workers. The greatest reward for me is my wonderful relationships with my customers. We are more than friends — we are family.” Forty-eight percent of the grocer’s workers are women.

“It’s important that our associates are as diverse as the customers we serve,” said Marcy Benton, VP of talent management at Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix in responding to the company’s showing on the list. “We’re proud our workforce recognizes the inclusive environment we work to create for women — and for all of our associates. We value and appreciate the unique thoughts our associates bring to the table.”

Regarding Woodland, Calif.-based Nugget, an employee quoted by Fortune noted that it “encourages growth, allows creativity, promotes personal development, and utilizes the spirit of friendly competition.” A second associate said, “I feel that Nugget is a special place to work because of the general great atmosphere. Everyone is always so eager to listen and each other out; I can always count on my managers to work with me and support me when it comes to my schedule, correcting mistakes, learning and getting better!” Forty-six percent of Nugget’s overall workforce is made up of women, while 42 percent of its executives/managers are female.

The Best Workplaces for Women is one of a series of rankings from Great Place to Work and Fortune, based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. All three grocery store chains have appeared on other Fortune/Great Place to Work lists.

Convenience store operators QuikTrip (No. 54) and Sheetz (No. 79) also made the publication’s ranking.

Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and employer branding programs, including Best Companies lists and workplace reviews, San Francisco-based Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework and expertise needed to create, sustain and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.