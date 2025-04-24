 Skip to main content

Ahold Delhaize Makes Executive Moves at Albert Heijn and bol

Bol Brand President Versteden-van Duijn to take helm of Albert Heijn, Etos, and Gall & Gall
Left to right: Margaret Versteden-van Duijn, Maite Zubiaurre

Multinational retail conglomerate Ahold Delhaize has appointed Margaret Versteden-van Duijn, currently brand president of its online retail platform bol, to be brand president of Albert Heijn, Etos, and Gall & Gall. Maite Zubiaurre, currently chief product and technology officer at bol, will succeed Versteden-van Duijn as brand president of bol. 

“We are excited to bring Margaret’s deep retail experience to Albert Heijn, Etos, and Gall & Gall,” said Claude Sarrailh, CEO of Ahold Delhaize Europe and Indonesia. “Margaret has successfully transformed bol from an online store to a leading retail tech platform in the Netherlands and Belgium. Her ability to drive innovation, growth and customer-centric solutions aligns well with the needs of Albert Heijn, Etos, and Gall & Gall. She is a purpose-driven leader with a strong focus on inclusivity and sustainability. Albert Heijn’s mission to make better food accessible for everyone fits her like a glove.”

Versteden-van Duijn has held various management roles at bol. She joined the company 10 years ago as its chief marketing officer and later took on the position of chief commercial officer and chief platform officer, with ultimate responsibility for bol’s platform activities. Versteden-van Duijn became brand president of bol in 2021. Before joining bol, she worked for Bain & Co., Nike, and BCG. Originally from Australia, Versteden-van Duijn has double (Australian/Dutch) nationality and has lived and worked in Australia, Malaysia, Germany, France, Central Eastern Europe and the Netherlands.

“Albert Heijn, Etos, and Gall & Gall are truly iconic Dutch brands, rooted in society,” noted Versteden-van Duijn. “I am excited and humbled to become part of these organizations and to work together with colleagues, entrepreneurs, partners and suppliers to create positive impact in the lives of our associates, customers and society. As a certified B Corp, we can take big steps to build a society that is not only healthier, but also more social and sustainable. Together with the team, I aim to continue the great traditions of the past and create new opportunities for the future, both for our Dutch businesses and Ahold Delhaize as a whole.”

Zubiaurre has also held several senior roles at bol, among them director of strategy and business development, director of marketing and shopping technologies, and chief product officer. In 2024, she expanded her board position to include technology and data as well as product. Before coming to bol, Zubiaurre worked for BCG for 10 years in such countries as Spain, the Netherlands, the United States and the United Kingdom. She has double nationality (Spanish/Dutch).

“Maite’s expertise in strategy, product development, technology, data and marketing have been instrumental in driving bol’s growth and expanding the business,” said Sarrailh. “Maite’s holistic view on the business and her passion for innovation make her well suited to take on the role of brand president at bol. Maite is recognized for leading with head and heart, and I have had the privilege of witnessing firsthand the profound impact of her sharp intelligence and long-term vision. We’re proud of the strength of our internal succession bench to be able to fill these roles with in-house talent.”

“I am honored to step into this new role and excited to lead bol into its next chapter,” said Zubiaurre. “Our commitment to innovation, customer obsession and sustainable growth will continue to drive our strategy as we continue to adapt to the always evolving market. Together with the fantastic team at bol, I look forward to building on our strong foundation and embracing new opportunities to deliver growth and innovation to our customers and to the Ahold Delhaize family of great local brands.”

Versteden-van Duijn and Zubiaurre will assume their new roles on Sept. 1. Marit van Egmond, Albert Heijn’s current brand president, will leave the organization on May 1 with the Albert Heijn management team taking on her duties in the interim period. 

The news comes on the heels of Ahold Delhaize USA’s appointments of Sanja Krajnovic to chief supply chain officer, Keith Nicks to chief commercial and digital officer, and Ann Dozier to CIO.

Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize is one of the world’s largest food retail groups. The company’s family of local brands serves 63 million customers each week, both in stores and online, in the United States, Europe and Indonesia. Together, these brands employ more than 402,000 associates in 7,716 grocery and specialty stores. The Ahold Delhaize USA division is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.

