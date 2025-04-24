Ahold Delhaize Makes Executive Moves at Albert Heijn and bol

Zubiaurre has also held several senior roles at bol, among them director of strategy and business development, director of marketing and shopping technologies, and chief product officer. In 2024, she expanded her board position to include technology and data as well as product. Before coming to bol, Zubiaurre worked for BCG for 10 years in such countries as Spain, the Netherlands, the United States and the United Kingdom. She has double nationality (Spanish/Dutch).

“Maite’s expertise in strategy, product development, technology, data and marketing have been instrumental in driving bol’s growth and expanding the business,” said Sarrailh. “Maite’s holistic view on the business and her passion for innovation make her well suited to take on the role of brand president at bol. Maite is recognized for leading with head and heart, and I have had the privilege of witnessing firsthand the profound impact of her sharp intelligence and long-term vision. We’re proud of the strength of our internal succession bench to be able to fill these roles with in-house talent.”

“I am honored to step into this new role and excited to lead bol into its next chapter,” said Zubiaurre. “Our commitment to innovation, customer obsession and sustainable growth will continue to drive our strategy as we continue to adapt to the always evolving market. Together with the fantastic team at bol, I look forward to building on our strong foundation and embracing new opportunities to deliver growth and innovation to our customers and to the Ahold Delhaize family of great local brands.”

Versteden-van Duijn and Zubiaurre will assume their new roles on Sept. 1. Marit van Egmond, Albert Heijn’s current brand president, will leave the organization on May 1 with the Albert Heijn management team taking on her duties in the interim period.

The news comes on the heels of Ahold Delhaize USA’s appointments of Sanja Krajnovic to chief supply chain officer, Keith Nicks to chief commercial and digital officer, and Ann Dozier to CIO.

Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize is one of the world’s largest food retail groups. The company’s family of local brands serves 63 million customers each week, both in stores and online, in the United States, Europe and Indonesia. Together, these brands employ more than 402,000 associates in 7,716 grocery and specialty stores. The Ahold Delhaize USA division is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.