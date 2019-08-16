Unilever U.S. Names Terry Thomas EVP of Customer Development

Unilever U.S. has named Terry Thomas its EVP of customer development. Thomas succeeds Gina Boswell, who is retiring after eight years at the company.

Thomas joined Englewood Cliffs, N.J.-based Unilever more than six years ago, heading the East Grocery accounts as well as the dollar/value, emerging and military channels. Last year, he took the helm of the Unilever U.S. Grocery business and the natural and direct store delivery channels, accounting for almost 50 percent of the U.S. business. Thomas has a proven track record of delivering results while driving greater operational discipline and efficiency. Additionally, as a member of the Unilever Diversity & Inclusion Board, he plays a major part in furthering the Unilever U.S. diversity agenda.