Unilever U.S. Names Terry Thomas EVP of Customer Development

08/16/2019
Terry Thomas

Unilever U.S. has named Terry Thomas its EVP of customer development. Thomas succeeds Gina Boswell, who is retiring after eight years at the company.

Thomas joined Englewood Cliffs, N.J.-based Unilever more than six years ago, heading the East Grocery accounts as well as the dollar/value, emerging and military channels. Last year, he took the helm of the Unilever U.S. Grocery business and the natural and direct store delivery channels, accounting for almost 50 percent of the U.S. business. Thomas has a proven track record of delivering results while driving greater operational discipline and efficiency. Additionally, as a member of the Unilever Diversity & Inclusion Board, he plays a major part in furthering the Unilever U.S. diversity agenda.

Gina Boswell

Boswell achieved many “firsts” at Unilever, among them gaining U.S. hair care share leadership for the first time, establishing a true beauty and personal care culture with unique media partnerships, creating the company’s first ecommerce/digital organization, and being instrumental in various founder-based acquisitions. She held various roles during her time at Unilever, including EVP, personal care Unilever North America, and EVP and chairman for Unilever U.K. & Ireland. Boswell joined Unilever through the company’s acquisition of Alberto Culver, where, as a named executive officer, she was global brand president responsible for the rapid growth of such brands as Tresemmé and Nexxus.

Unilever is a leading supplier of beauty and personal care, home care, and food and refreshment products, with sales in more than 190 countries and reaching 2.5 billion consumers daily. In the United States, its portfolio includes such brands as Axe, Ben & Jerry’s, Breyers, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Dove, Hellmann’s, Klondike, Knorr, Lever 2000, Lipton, Love Beauty and Planet, Magnum, Nexxus, Noxzema, Pond’s, Popsicle, Pure Leaf, Q-tips, Seventh Generation, Simple, Sir Kensington’s, St. Ives, Suave, Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto, Tazo, Tigi, Tresemmé, and Vaseline.

