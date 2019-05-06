NGA Calling for Creative Choice Award Nominations

The National Grocers Association is calling for entries for its annual Creative Choice Awards that recognize the best marketing and merchandising initiatives by independent grocers. The Creative Choice winners will be honored at The NGA Show Feb. 23-26, 2020 in San Diego.

Sponsored by Kellogg’s and Unilever, the Creative Choice Awards celebrate the best marketing and merchandising efforts that have increased sales, boosted store traffic, or provided a unique benefit to the community. Events or promotions held between Dec. 1, 2018, and Dec. 1, 2019, are eligible. All entries are due December 16, 2019.

“The Creative Choice Awards have a long history of showcasing marketing and merchandising innovation in the grocery industry. Independent grocers are resourceful, creative, and the backbone of their community, which has allowed them to successfully differentiate themselves in a fiercely competitive marketplace,” said NGA President and CEO Peter Larkin. “We look forward to honoring the best of the best at the 2020 NGA Show and having these creative minds inspire the industry to continue to push the boundaries of marketing and merchandising.”

The 2020 contest will feature five marketing and five merchandising categories from which two winners for each category, one entry from 1-15 store operator and one entry from a 15+ store operator, will be selected. Several new categories will be available this year including: Connecting Through Social Media; Local, Specialty or Emerging Products; Seasonal Store Event; Community Engagement; and Fresh Departments. Additionally, there will be two new special recognition awards presented by the competition’s sponsors: Kellogg Fighting Hunger and Feeding Potential Award and Unilever Sustainable Living Award.

Retailers, wholesalers, suppliers, manufacturers, and advertising agencies that create marketing and merchandising programs for independent grocery stores may submit entries; however, the Creative Choice Awards contest is a retailer competition and the retailer that implements the campaign will be awarded.

Entries will be judged based on creativity, clarity, and effectiveness. From the category winners, one “Outstanding Marketer” and one “Outstanding Merchandiser” winner will be selected by the public through online voting. These winners will be announced at the 2020 NGA Show.

More information and information on how to submit entries, can be found at www.NGACreativeChoice.com.

Arlington, Va.-based NGA is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale grocers that comprise the independent grocery sector of the food distribution industry.