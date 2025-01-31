THE FRIDAY 5: Target, Costco Divided on DEI; Deadly Shooting in Indiana

Target has announced that it will back off some of its DEI initiatives.

1. DEI Initiatives on the Docket for Target and Costco

Word came in this week that Target is the latest major retailer taking a step back on its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. The company is concluding its three-year DEI goals and its Racial Equity Action and Change (REACH) initiatives, and will also stop all external diversity-focused surveys, including the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index.

Target says it will ensure its employee resource groups are focused on development and mentorship, while also evaluating its corporate partnerships to ensure they are directly connected to its roadmap for growth. Target’s “Supplier Diversity” team will now be known as “Supplier Engagement,” which the retailer says will “better reflect our inclusive global procurement process across a broad range of suppliers, including increasing our focus on small businesses.”

While Walmart made a similar move aimed at rolling back its DEI initiatives in late November, Costco Wholesale revealed last week that its shareholders rejected a proposal urging the company to evaluate risks posed by its DEI practices. More than 98% of shareholders voted against the proposal during their annual meeting on Jan. 23.

Costco remains in the minority of retailers making such moves, as Target and Walmart joined a growing list of businesses stepping away from DEI programs targeted by conservative groups. Other brands scaling down or dropping their DEI efforts include Meta, Amazon, Molson Coors, Tractor Supply, Caterpillar, John Deere, Lowe’s, Ford, Toyota and Harley-Davidson.

2. Deadly Shooting at Martin’s Super Market

Three individuals are dead following a shooting that occurred at a Martin’s Super Markets location in Elkhart, Ind. Officers from the city’s police department and other first responders arrived at 575 East Jackson Boulevard to find two shooting victims inside the store. Both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.

Elkhart Police Department officers engaged the shooting suspect outside the store. Two police officers sustained gunshot wounds, and the alleged shooting suspect was shot and killed. The motive for the shooting is unclear.

“Our team feels immeasurable sadness as we mourn yesterday’s tragedy and the unimaginable loss of lives. We are working to best support the impacted families, our Associates, the first responders, and the entire Elkhart community,” Martin’s posted on its Facebook page. “We are thankful for the quick action of our Associates and police officers, and we’ll continue to work alongside police to support their investigation.”