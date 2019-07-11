Press enter to search
Close search

Ahold Delhaize USA’s Retail Business Services Named Supplier Diversity Team of the Year

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Ahold Delhaize USA’s Retail Business Services Named Supplier Diversity Team of the Year

11/07/2019
Ahold Delhaize USA’s Retail Business Services Named Supplier Diversity Team of the Year
Ahold Delhaize USA's Retail Business Services actively works to develop mutually beneficial and successful partnerships with diverse suppliers nationally and locally

Retail Business Services, the services company of Ahold Delhaize USA, has been recognized by the Center for Women & Enterprise (CWE) as its Supplier Diversity Team of the Year, an award bestowed on an organization or professional for outstanding efforts to increase supplier diversity.

“We’re deeply appreciative of this award,” said Cheryl Smith, manager of supplier diversity for Salisbury, N.C.-based Retail Business Services, who accepted the award at CWE’s Women’s Business Leadership Conference in Framingham, Mass. “We believe that our suppliers should represent the great diversity of customers that shop at Ahold Delhaize USA’s local brands’ stores. This award demonstrates that we’re accomplishing our goal of continuing to engage and empower diverse suppliers, and of that we’re very proud and honored.”

“Retail Business Services has been and continues to be an integral part of our network to further supplier diversity in New England and nationally,” noted Gaby King Morse, president and CEO of Boston-based CWE. “They are committed to developing mutually beneficial and successful partnerships with diverse suppliers. We are proud to recognize Retail Business Services for their efforts by presenting them with the CWE Supplier Diversity Team of the Year award.”

Retail Business Services strives to develop mutually beneficial and successful partnerships with diverse suppliers both nationally and locally by incorporating diverse businesses into category reviews and product or service bids, and aim to improve the procurement process by forging strong relationships with a group of diverse businesses.

Retail Business Services provides services to six East Coast grocery brands -- Food Lion, Giant Food, Giant/Martin’s, Hannaford, and Stop & Shop -- as well as to online grocer Peapod. The services it provides include information technology, merchandising and marketing, private- brand products, pharmacy, sourcing, not for resale, stores, finance, legal, communications, supply chain, and human resources. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 list of the top grocers in the United States.

Also Worth Reading

Ahold Delhaize USA Fresh Food Facility Opens

Site also to include Culinary Innovation Center

nature's promise kids

Ahold Delhaize USA Debuts Private Brand for Kids

Nature's Promise Kids will be in Food Lion, Giant Food, Giant/Martin's, Hannaford, Peapod and Stop & Shop

RBS

Ahold Delhaize USA Services Company Debuting New Tech Office

Quincy, Mass., site officially opens June 17

Retail Business Services

Ahold Delhaize USA Launches New Supply Chain Immersion Program

Entrepreneurs end 10 weeks with a solutions pitch in front of investors

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Top Women in Grocery
Ahold Delhaize’s Kathy Russello Named PG/NEW 2018 Trailblazer
Technology
Ahold USA Ramps Up Sourcing With RangeMe