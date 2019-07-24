Costco’s Craig Wilson Becomes President of The Center for Food Integrity Board

Press enter to search
07/24/2019
Costco’s Craig Wilson Elected President of The Center for Food Integrity Board
Craig Wilson

Craig Wilson, VP of quality assurance and food safety at Issaquah, Wash.-based warehouse club chain Costco Wholesale Corp., has been elected president of The Center for Food Integrity (CFI) board of directors, among a new slate of officers and board members representing the diversity of the food and agriculture industries. The election took place at the board’s July meeting in Kansas City, Mo.

Also elected to the board were Bill Even, CEO of the National Pork Board and previously global industry relations lead for DuPont Pioneer, as VP; Kirk Merritt, executive director of Ohio Soybean Council, as secretary/treasurer; and the Food Marketing Institute’s David Fikes, Dairy Farmers of America Inc.’s Monica Massey and Chick-Fil-A Inc.’s Emily McMillan as directors on the executive committee

The CFI board of directors additionally includes Keith Dailey, The Kroger Co.; Robin Kinney, American Farm Bureau Federation; Stewart Leeth, Smithfield Foods; Sean Leighton, Cargill; Tammy McElroy, Sysco Corp.; Debra Miller, National Confectioners Association; Sara Payne, Iowa Farm Bureau Federation; Ernst van Orsouw, Genus/PIC; Judson Vasconcelos, Merck Animal Health; and Mindy Whittle, Bayer Charlie Arnot is CFI CEO, and Terry Fleck is the center’s executive director.

Stepping down from the board were President Doyle Karr, Corteva; John Baugh, Purdue University; Leon Bruner, Grocery Manufacturers Association; Len Heflich, Grupo Bimbo; Philip Lobo, SmithBucklin; and Amy Roady, Illinois Soybean Association.

Additionally at the July meeting, the board approved a multiyear Strategic Direction plan for CFI, which aims to help members and the entire food industry more effectively build trust and continue working on critical issues affecting the industry.  

Gladstone, Mo.-based CFI is a not-for-profit organization with the goal of helping today’s food industry earn trust, through a vision of a transparent, sustainable food system in which practices align with consumer expectations, and the public discussion is well informed and balanced.

