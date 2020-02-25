Grocery Path to Purchase Sponsored Webinars Winning With Digital in the COVID-19 Era Learn key insights and levers to drive margin and growth during and after the COVID-19 era Path to Purchase CVS Introduces Touch-Free QR Code Payments In-store customers can now pay with PayPal and Venmo Supermarket & Grocery Industry News Sprouts Farmers Market Reports Q2 Sales Surge E-commerce sales grow 500% as curbside pickup is rolled out Sponsored Research & Analysis Navigating the COVID-19 Path The COVID-19 outbreak has knocked many things off center, but the pandemic has steered shoppers back to the center of the store. Path to Purchase Digital Adoption to Cripple Print Promotions Coupons.com founder offers a dire prediction Path to Purchase Kroger Builds on Its Invisible Advantage The grocer is setting a new standard for precision and accountability Sponsored Foodservice Innovation Midwest's Fareway Stores to Deploy LG Digital Signage Across All 125 Grocery Locations Fareway turned to interactive digital signage solutions provider ADFLOW and technology partner LG Business Solutions to provide a digital signage system E-Commerce Can Walmart Really Take On Amazon Prime? The Walmart+ subscription service could launch later this month Technology Connected Kitchen Movement Gathers Momentum Food retailers poised to benefit from eventual integration E-Commerce Weis, Smart & Final, Others Launch Digital Ad Solution New Mercatus Digital Advertising combines e-commerce platform with CitrusAd partnership Center Store Consumers Splurging on Sweet Treats Candy is still dandy no matter the circumstances Trading Partners What’s Next for CPG Brands in Unprecedented Times? Retailers can learn lessons from the Great Recession E-Commerce SPINS, Innit Team on Recipe-Based E-Commerce Experience Customized solution includes products selected by attribute Path to Purchase Kroger Links Up With Streaming Platform Roku New shopping data program for improved advertising Food Retailers Fight Against Racism Targets Familiar Retail Brands Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben exit the retail stage E-Commerce Amazon Leads Online SNAP Benefits to 36 States USDA has been expediently working with retailers amid the COVID-19 pandemic Pharmacy An In-Depth Assessment of the Kroger-Walgreens Partnership Viewed by many as a model of merchandising innovation Labor & Employment Acosta Taps Coca-Cola Exec for Chief Growth Officer John Carroll appointed to the newly created role Labor & Employment Kroger Lands Amazon Exec to Bolster Ad Offering Nancy Winé co-created what is now Amazon's largest advertising vertical E-Commerce Food Lion Adds Coupons to E-Commerce Online consumers keep track of rewards and via checkout screens