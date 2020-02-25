Grocery Path to Purchase

Press enter to search
CVS Introduces Touch-Free QR Code Payments
Path to Purchase

In-store customers can now pay with PayPal and Venmo

Sprouts Farmers Market Reports Q2 Sales Surge
Supermarket & Grocery Industry News

E-commerce sales grow 500% as curbside pickup is rolled out

Digital Adoption to Cripple Print Promotions
Path to Purchase

Coupons.com founder offers a dire prediction

Kroger Builds on Its Invisible Advantage
Path to Purchase

The grocer is setting a new standard for precision and accountability

Can Walmart Really Take On Amazon Prime?
E-Commerce

The Walmart+ subscription service could launch later this month

Connected Kitchen Movement Gathers Momentum
Technology

Food retailers poised to benefit from eventual integration

Weis, Smart & Final, Others Launch Digital Ad Solution
E-Commerce

New Mercatus Digital Advertising combines e-commerce platform with CitrusAd partnership

Consumers Splurging on Sweet Treats
Center Store

Candy is still dandy no matter the circumstances

What’s Next for CPG Brands in Unprecedented Times?
Trading Partners

Retailers can learn lessons from the Great Recession

E-Commerce

SPINS, Innit Team on Recipe-Based E-Commerce Experience

Customized solution includes products selected by attribute

Kroger Teams Up With Streaming Platform Roku
Path to Purchase

New shopping data program for improved advertising

Fight Against Racism Targets Familiar Retail Brands
Food Retailers

Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben exit the retail stage

Amazon Leads Online SNAP Benefits to 36 States
E-Commerce

USDA has been expediently working with retailers amid the COVID-19 pandemic

An In-Depth Assessment of the Kroger-Walgreens Partnership
Pharmacy

Viewed by many as a model of merchandising innovation

Acosta Taps Coca-Cola Exec for Chief Growth Officer
Labor & Employment

John Carroll appointed to the newly created role

Kroger Lands Amazon Exec to Bolster Ad Offering
Labor & Employment

Nancy Winé co-created what is now Amazon's largest advertising vertical

Food Lion Adds Coupons to E-Commerce
E-Commerce

Online consumers keep track of rewards and via checkout screens