Loblaw Goes Offline to Drive Sales, Customer Loyalty
The program has been so successful for Loblaw that it was rolled out to the company’s entire grocery network in just one year. That popularity, Dua said, is thanks to an easily adoptable platform for both customers and operators, as well as the ability to customize receipt messaging to nearly an individual customer level.
That extremely targeted messaging came into play for Loblaw last November when music superstar Taylor Swift brought her Eras Tour to Vancouver and Toronto. The company was able to use Ecrebo’s software to get hyperlocal with its print receipt campaign, which included an image of Taylor Swift along with an offer of 3,000 loyalty points for buying cheesecake – reportedly Swift’s favorite food.
According to Dua, that campaign saw an astonishing 10% redemption rate.
Loblaw also used print receipts to encourage its customers in Nova Scotia to buy more locally made products amid financial pressure from tariffs.
[RELATED: Loblaw Sticking to Canadian-1st Approach]
“That government launched a new campaign around buying local,” Dua said. “It was very recent to the market and they partnered with us on it, and we thought, ‘Hey, with all the patriotism that's out there right now and people really encouraged to buy Canadian or prepared in Canada, there is no better time to put this on a receipt.’”
The grocer was able to get the messaging onto its print receipts almost instantaneously as the program was rolling out, and received encouraging feedback from both its operators and shoppers. “It gives you another example of how you deepen your relationships with the customers and brands,” Dua shared. “So we're very, very thrilled with the performance and what we saw.”
At the end of the day, Loblaw’s receipt marketing capability is now one-tenth of the cost of a traditional paid campaign that it would have run in the past, if not more. For many of its new campaigns, Dua said, there is little to no cost at all since the company is simply alerting customers that they’re missing out and offering them an incentive to participate.
“To us, this is a very worthy investment just given the cost and the cost of retargeting what we spend to acquire customers on a daily basis,” Dua shared. “This is a fraction of that cost to us and a very effective tool that way.”