Loblaw Goes Offline to Drive Sales, Customer Loyalty

Canadian retail conglomerate Loblaw Cos. Ltd. is making strides in digital media through an unlikely source – in-store print receipts. Rohit Dua, VP of loyalty portfolio management at Loblaw, and Mike Grimes, president of Ecrebo, Inc., shared how the company is making it happen at Path to Purchase Institute’s Retail Media Summit in Rosemont, Ill., last week.

In recent years, Dua explained, Loblaw has put a focus on growing its digital database and driving membership in an effort to gather more loyalty and first-party data, which essentially drives retail media. “With digitally engaged members and more members engaged in the program as a whole, you drive more retail media inventory that you can sell to customers,” he said.

Gaining a better understanding of their customers through that data also allows companies to optimize their campaigns and drive an increased return on ad spend with those customers. Through a partnership with Ecrebo that transforms paper receipts into a personalized marketing channel, Loblaw has begun doing just that.

“The receipt is essentially a mini billboard in the palm of your customer's hand,” Dua explained. “It's not just utilized to look at the totals and the itemized products that you bought on the day. It's actually a vehicle to communicate with your customers.”

While Loblaw knew it had a massive opportunity with receipt marketing, especially considering 50% of its loyalty members track their points on paper receipts and 33% of its shoppers read those receipts top to bottom, the tactic can be difficult to execute. According to Grimes, however, Ecrebo's software-only solution doesn’t require hardware or any integration with point-of-sale systems.

“We use the existing printers to make everything work with whatever the retailer has,” Grimes explained. “There is no pain at all for it. It's designed to be owned and operated by business users. So the operational pain for it goes away as well.”