Mercatus Launches Tool for Regional Grocers

New digital experience platform, DXPro, unifies digital and in-store engagement
Lynn Petrak
Mercatus tool
Mercatus has added another tool to help regional grocers enhance their omnichannel tactics at a time of growing competition.

Digital commerce solutions provider Mercatus is out with a new technology. The company is rolling out DXPro, described as a fully-connected digital experience platform designed to help grocers increase shopper engagement, sales and loyalty.

According to Mercatus, the launch comes as its research with Brick Meets Click shows that more than 80 million households in the United States placed at least one online order in February.  In early April, the firms reported that e-grocery is up 20% on a year-over-year basis with sales topping $9.5 billion in March.

Grocers, especially regional operators, can use the new DXPro feature to harness more control over the digital shopper journey. The technology unifies digital and in-store interactions into a real-time shopper profile via an embedded customized data platform (CDP). That information is activated through Mercatus’ AisleOne AI engine that delivers intent-based personalization across search, promotions and product discovery. 

Mercatus emphasizes that DXPro can help grocers accelerate retail media growth through commerce-driven, intent-based ad experiences. A proprietary widget technology enables users to run targeted, brand-sponsored campaigns across their first-party channels and attract national CPGs as well as regional and local advertisers.

Meanwhile, more on the back end, integrated fulfillment tools optimize pickup, delivery and in-store management. 

"Regional grocers have always stood out for their strong community relationships and exceptional service model, but they've lacked the digital tools and control to bring those advantages online," said Mercatus CEO Lan Nguyen, CEO. "DXPro changes that. It levels the playing field, empowering grocers to deliver personalized, seamless, customer-first experiences once reserved for the largest national chains."

Mercatus will spotlight trends driving innovations like DXPro and other capabilities during Progressive Grocer’s upcoming GroceryTech event, June 10-12 in Dallas, heading a session, "Turn Data Into Dollars: How Data Intelligence Is Reshaping Grocery."

