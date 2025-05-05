Mercatus Launches Tool for Regional Grocers

Mercatus has added another tool to help regional grocers enhance their omnichannel tactics at a time of growing competition.

Digital commerce solutions provider Mercatus is out with a new technology. The company is rolling out DXPro, described as a fully-connected digital experience platform designed to help grocers increase shopper engagement, sales and loyalty.

According to Mercatus, the launch comes as its research with Brick Meets Click shows that more than 80 million households in the United States placed at least one online order in February. In early April, the firms reported that e-grocery is up 20% on a year-over-year basis with sales topping $9.5 billion in March.

Grocers, especially regional operators, can use the new DXPro feature to harness more control over the digital shopper journey. The technology unifies digital and in-store interactions into a real-time shopper profile via an embedded customized data platform (CDP). That information is activated through Mercatus’ AisleOne AI engine that delivers intent-based personalization across search, promotions and product discovery.