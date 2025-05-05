Mercatus Launches Tool for Regional Grocers
Mercatus emphasizes that DXPro can help grocers accelerate retail media growth through commerce-driven, intent-based ad experiences. A proprietary widget technology enables users to run targeted, brand-sponsored campaigns across their first-party channels and attract national CPGs as well as regional and local advertisers.
Meanwhile, more on the back end, integrated fulfillment tools optimize pickup, delivery and in-store management.
"Regional grocers have always stood out for their strong community relationships and exceptional service model, but they've lacked the digital tools and control to bring those advantages online," said Mercatus CEO Lan Nguyen, CEO. "DXPro changes that. It levels the playing field, empowering grocers to deliver personalized, seamless, customer-first experiences once reserved for the largest national chains."
Mercatus will spotlight trends driving innovations like DXPro and other capabilities during Progressive Grocer’s upcoming GroceryTech event, June 10-12 in Dallas, heading a session, "Turn Data Into Dollars: How Data Intelligence Is Reshaping Grocery."