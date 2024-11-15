THE FRIDAY 5: Grocery Impact Leaves Its Mark on Industry; Ahold Delhaize USA Security Breach

1. Ahold Delhaize Faces Cybersecurity Threat to U.S. Operations

News broke that Ahold Delhaize USA recently detected a cybersecurity issue within its U.S. network, with affected banners including Hannaford Supermarkets and Food Lion. Immediately upon detecting the issue, the company’s security teams began an investigation with the assistance of external cybersecurity experts. Ahold Delhaize also notified law enforcement.

“Our teams are taking steps to assess and mitigate the issue,” read a statement released by Ahold Delhaize. “This includes taking some systems offline to help protect them. This issue and subsequent mitigating actions have affected certain Ahold Delhaize USA brands and services, including a number of pharmacies and certain e-commerce operations.”

Each Ahold Delhaize USA banner is still open and serving customers as the retail conglomerate takes further actions to protect its systems.

2. Most Influential CEOs Share Advice at Grocery Impact

Last week’s Progressive Grocer Grocery Impact event in Orlando had an agenda stacked with industry executives, including three CEOs who wowed the crowd with their knowledge and advice. Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes kicked off the conference by delving into the core principles and values that make his company special, including the ability of its leaders to uplift associates and put people first.

“We really lead people,” Keyes explained. “We manage processes and systems and inside of those processes and systems, and the work that we have to do each and every day to accomplish our goals, are human beings that are the ones that are really going to make the difference.”

According to Keyes, true leaders can inspire their teams to move in a new direction that they maybe never thought possible.

Tim Lowe, head of retail for Alex Lee and president of Lowes Foods, meanwhile, posed an interesting question to the audience: What if there was no Christmas holiday to bolster sales in the grocery industry?

Lowe implored grocers to find small ways to both stand out from the crowd and create little moments of joy for their shoppers. For Lowes Foods, that includes meeting and solving the unknown, unmet needs of grocery customers, such as hosting Mimosa Sundays, tea parties, birthday parties, cheese and wine pairing events, and much more.

“The reality is that we need to accept that disruption is inevitable,” Lowe explained. “Simply put, we must recognize the fact that digital technologies and new consumer demands will forever alter our business – the way it's been, the way we know it.”

In another keynote, Lidl US CEO Joel Rampoldt emphasized his company’s limited assortment, comprised of highly vetted items that resonate with shoppers.

“Our proposition is very simple: you get the best quality and you get the lowest price and you don’t have to compromise between those two,” he declared. “I get challenged on this all the time – how can you possibly be both? We think that we can actually deliver on that. Part of that is that we are a highly vertically integrated company and will always be a private brand-forward company. The other part is simplicity.”