THE FRIDAY 5: Whole Foods, Target Growing Again; Stop & Shop Announces Store Closures

1. Target, Whole Foods, Sprouts In Growth Mode

Another week, another spate of grocers growing across the United States. This time, news of Target’s new store openings in July made waves among PG’s readers. The retailer is adding to its nearly 2,000-store network with the opening of three new locations in California, Missouri and Pennsylvania on July 21.

Sprouts Farmers Market, meanwhile, has revealed opening dates for several new stores, contributing to its goal of opening approximately 35 stores by the end of the year. The new builds will continue to be based on Sprouts’ smaller-format design concept, measuring approximately 23,000 square feet and featuring an open layout, a community feel and produce at the heart of the market.

Whole Foods Market is also going smaller with its newest store location. The Amazon-owned grocer has revealed that its second Daily Shop grocery store will be located in New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood, with the format designed to provide customers in urban neighborhoods a convenient shopping experience with easier access to fresh, high-quality offerings.

An exclusive interview with Christina Minardi, EVP of growth and development for Whole Foods and Amazon, about the companies' strategic focus on the physical store experience, starting with geography, also gained reader attention this week.

2. Credit Card Skimmers Found at Big Y

Big Y Foods Inc. is once again dealing with security threats at checkout. The New England-based grocer said that on June 29, it discovered a skimming device on a single checkout terminal at both of its Naugatuck and Plainville supermarkets in Connecticut.

The company released the following statement: "We are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident, and we notified and are working with law enforcement. We have inspected all of our terminals, and continue to do so. If we learn that any particular customer’s information was compromised, we will promptly notify them and provide them with additional information so that they can take steps to protect themselves."

Earlier this year, the regional grocer found skimming devices at its stores in Massachusetts.